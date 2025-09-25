Ozak AI Surpasses $3.3M in Presale as Ecosystem Expands Toward $1 Billion Market Cap

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Island, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI ($OZ), an emerging AI-powered crypto platform, today announced continued momentum in its presale, surpassing $3.4 million raised with more than 916 million tokens sold. The project, which integrates artificial intelligence, decentralized infrastructure (DePIN), and token-based incentives, is charting a growth trajectory that positions it toward a potential $1 billion market cap.

Since launching at an initial token price of $0.001, Ozak AI has advanced through multiple presale stages. The sixth phase is currently priced at $0.014, with the seventh projected to increase to $0.016. This represents a 1300% rise from the first phase. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens—3 billion allocated to the presale—Ozak AI has set a bottom-end target price of $1.00, reflecting an ROI potential of over 7000% from its current level.

Platform and Ecosystem Highlights

Ozak AI’s infrastructure combines AI-driven analytics, autonomous data aggregation, and decentralized storage through its DePIN model and Ozak Stream Network (OSN). These technologies enable real-time, tamper-proof financial analysis and decentralized automation. The platform supports cross-chain compatibility, while the $OZ token powers staking, governance, and ecosystem expansion.

Security is reinforced through Certik certification, and the project has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, improving accessibility and investor visibility.

Strategic Partnerships

Ozak AI has entered several collaborations to strengthen its ecosystem:

SINT : Adds voice recognition and autonomous execution for market signals, supporting more than 60,000 users.

: Adds voice recognition and autonomous execution for market signals, supporting more than 60,000 users. Hive Intel : Integrates live blockchain data into trading bots.

: Integrates live blockchain data into trading bots. Weblume : Embeds Ozak AI’s indicators into no-code dashboards for Web3 builders.

: Embeds Ozak AI’s indicators into no-code dashboards for Web3 builders. Pyth Network : Provides real-time financial data.

: Provides real-time financial data. Dex3: Supplies decentralized trading infrastructure.



The Ozak AI Rewards Hub is also live, offering staking rewards and ecosystem incentives.

Global Roadshows and Industry Engagement

Ozak AI recently marked a milestone at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali (August 20–22), where it hosted mixers and community events alongside partners including Manta Network, Forum Crypto Indonesia, and Coin Kami.

Additional regional initiatives included the Sundown Signals series, the Ozak AI Roadshow, and networking events in Vietnam featuring SoulsLabs, MPost.io, and Yellow. These gatherings highlight the project’s focus on global adoption through direct community engagement.

Looking Ahead

Building on its presale progress, international presence, and expanding partner network, Ozak AI continues to execute on its roadmap toward large-scale adoption. The project’s combination of AI, decentralized infrastructure, and strategic alliances underpins its vision of scaling toward a billion-dollar market cap.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Media Contact:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Ozak AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0475afa-3f79-495a-9cab-856cb7a649b2