M2M Embedded Cellular Network Market Size to Reach a Valuation of USD 24.36 Billion by 2032, Due to Surging Adoption of IoT Across Industries Globally

Austin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The M2M Embedded Cellular Network Market size was valued at USD 8.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.36 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.29% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and the global deployment of 5G technology are two key factors driving this trend. These technologies make it possible for machines to communicate with each other over more dependable, high-bandwidth, low-latency networks. Industries such as utilities, healthcare, and automotive employ M2M modules for automation, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring. Recent developments in the M2M embedded cellular network industry include the growing use of private 5G networks for critical infrastructure and the incorporation of AI-enabled IoT platforms.





Download PDF Sample of M2M Embedded Cellular Network Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8039

Key Players:

Vodafone Group

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

Telit Communications

Sierra Wireless

Ericsson

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

M2M Embedded Cellular Network Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.98 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 24.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Application (Automotive, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others)

• By Connectivity (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G)

• By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

• By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on M2M Embedded Cellular Network Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8039

Segmentation Analysis:

On the Basis of Component, the Hardware Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Hardware segment dominates the component segment with a 61.51% revenue share in 2024, owing to the extensive use of embedded modules, routers, and gateways that enable cellular M2M connectivity. The software segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.26% due to the rising demand for IoT platforms, device lifecycle management, and data analytics capabilities.

By Connectivity, the 4G Segment Held the Largest Share in the Market in 2024

4G segment remains the most dominant connectivity technology, accounting for 22.38% of the market revenue in 2024 owing to its balance of speed, reliability, and global coverage. 5G is the fastest-growing connectivity segment, with a CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by its ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and support for massive machine-type communications.

By Application, the Market was Led by the Automotive Segment

The automotive segment holds the highest revenue share of 22.45% in 2024, driven by the surge in connected vehicles, fleet telematics, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. The healthcare segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 14.38%, primarily due to the increasing adoption of telehealth, wearable monitoring devices, and remote diagnostics.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Held the Dominant Share of 66.27% in 2024

Large enterprises lead the market with a 66.27% share in 2024, owing to their ability to invest in large-scale deployments of M2M solutions across diverse operations including manufacturing, energy, and logistics. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are growing at the highest CAGR of 14.07%, owing to its availability of affordable, plug-and-play M2M solutions.

By End-User, in 2024, the Leading Segment was Manufacturing

Manufacturing is the dominant end-user segment, with a 24.93% share in 2024, driven by the rapid integration of Industrial IoT and smart factory technologies. The healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.89%, supported by the increasing use of connected medical devices, telehealth platforms, and emergency response systems.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024 with a Share of 34.29%; Asia Pacific is also Projected to Experience the Fastest CAGR over 2025-2032

North America holds the largest M2M embedded cellular network market share at 34.29% due to the early adoption of IoT and M2M technologies, advanced telecom infrastructure, and the presence of global tech giants. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a 23.48% share, driven by expanding industrial automation, consumer electronics, and rapid urbanization.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Verizon Business, in collaboration with Nokia, deployed multiple private 5G networks at the Thames Freeport in the U.K. to support industrial applications such as logistics, manufacturing automation, and secure autonomous operations.

In May 2025, Ericsson deployed a city-wide private 5G network in Istres, France, to support smart-city initiatives like encrypted video surveillance, while also expanding its 5G R&D in India with 150+ new hires for ASIC development.

Buy Full Research Report on M2M Embedded Cellular Network Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8039

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Check Section 5

Device & Module Shipment Metrics – helps you understand global shipment volumes and growth trends of embedded cellular modules, offering insight into hardware demand across industries.

– helps you understand global shipment volumes and growth trends of embedded cellular modules, offering insight into hardware demand across industries. Connection & Traffic Index – helps you track active embedded cellular connections, traffic volumes, and utilization rates, highlighting scalability and bandwidth efficiency.

– helps you track active embedded cellular connections, traffic volumes, and utilization rates, highlighting scalability and bandwidth efficiency. Return On Investment (ROI) Benchmarks – helps you evaluate cost-effectiveness by analyzing payback periods, productivity gains, and TCO savings from embedded cellular deployments.

– helps you evaluate cost-effectiveness by analyzing payback periods, productivity gains, and TCO savings from embedded cellular deployments. Intelligence Per Node (IPN) Metric – helps you assess the computing and decision-making capacity embedded at the device level, uncovering trends in distributed intelligence and edge capabilities.

– helps you assess the computing and decision-making capacity embedded at the device level, uncovering trends in distributed intelligence and edge capabilities. Security-By-Design Adoption Rates – helps you measure the extent of built-in security features like encryption, secure tunnels, and kill-switch capabilities, critical for compliance and risk management.

– helps you measure the extent of built-in security features like encryption, secure tunnels, and kill-switch capabilities, critical for compliance and risk management. Multi-Network Support Landscape – helps you analyze adoption of devices capable of operating across multiple cellular standards (2G/3G/4G/5G), ensuring interoperability and deployment flexibility.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.