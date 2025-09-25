GEN Korean BBQ Opens 22nd California Location, Second in San Diego

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the opening of its second San Diego, California location in La Jolla.

“ We are excited to keep connecting with our valued guests with the announcement of the opening of our 15th restaurant this year,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Sharing the GEN experience with an additional location in San Diego allows us to reach even more residents and we look forward to introducing them to the unique flavors and value of Korean barbecue.”

Located in the heart of the destination beach neighborhood, La Jolla, the new restaurant is just minutes away from the University of California, San Diego campus. The new GEN Korean BBQ location is poised to serve a diverse mix of local residents and vacation visitors alike.

The new GEN Korean BBQ in San Diego, California is located at 4373 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite G12, San Diego, CA 92122 and is open from 11:30 am to 10:30 pm Monday through Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 am to 11:30 pm, and Sundays from 11am to 11pm.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 56 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

