Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title) Officially Launched in China on September 25, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title, Chinese Title: 仙境传说之约定好的冒险), an adventure MMORPG Mobile game, has officially launched in China on September 25, 2025.

Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure retains the classic essence of Ragnarok Online while introducing multi-character training system and automated reward feature that reduces the burden of gameplay and offers a differentiated experience. The game received an ISBN code by Chinese government in May, and its innovative system like multi-character training has fueled user interest and anticipation for its official launch. Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure will be published in China by Kingnet Network Co., Ltd., a Chinese game developer and publisher, which co-developed Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure with Gravity. The game can be played through WeChat Mini Programs, TikTok Mini Games and by downloading APK from the official website, and will be released in Apple App Store soon.

Gravity stated, "Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure enhances the nostalgic charm of the original Ragnarok IP with new system and convenience feature, delivering a more advanced and enjoyable experience. We will continue to host a variety of ongoing in-game events to enrich gameplay and look forward to the continued support and interest from the users.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure Official Website]

https://ro.xy.com/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801