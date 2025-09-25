HowGood and Kiss the Ground Release Landmark 2025 Research, Mapping Global Growth of Regenerative Agriculture

Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HowGood, the world’s largest sustainability data platform, and Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit elevating the Regenerative Movement, today announced the release of the Regenerative Agriculture Industry Map. The research reveals unprecedented global adoption of regenerative agriculture, with 1,192 organizations across 49 countries now publicly aligning with the term—marking a more than fivefold increase since 2019.

Originally launched in 2019 by HowGood Chief Innovation Officer and regenerative farmer Ethan Soloviev, the mapping project has grown into one of the most comprehensive tools for tracking adoption of regenerative agriculture across industries and geographies. Kiss the Ground joined the effort in 2021, helping to expand its reach and impact. The map has since been updated in 2022 and 2025, with another refresh planned for 2027—continuing its evolution as a collaborative and dynamic resource.

This year’s edition, produced in partnership with Kiss the Ground, expands not only the data and methodology but also aligns with findings from Kiss the Ground’s consumer research earlier this year, which revealed that awareness of regenerative agriculture as a solution for human and planetary wellness nearly doubled in the United States over the past 18 months.

“People are hungry to contribute to something positive,” said Ethan Soloviev, Chief Innovation Officer at HowGood. “Regenerative agriculture offers not just sustainability but real transformation—healing soil, supporting communities, helping the climate. The exponential growth we’re documenting proves this is a movement with staying power.”

This year marks a milestone collaboration between HowGood and Kiss the Ground to expand research depth and global coverage, providing new insights into the movement’s accelerating trajectory.

Key Findings

1,192 organizations across 49 countries have made public commitments to regenerative agriculture, a 30% increase since 2023.

have made public commitments to regenerative agriculture, a 30% increase since 2023. Farms (415) now represent the largest category, surpassing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies (394) for the first time.

now represent the largest category, surpassing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies (394) for the first time. Adoption reveals a classic hockey-stick growth curve : from a single organization in 2005 to nearly 1,200 in 2024, with 275 new adopters added last year alone.

: from a single organization in 2005 to nearly 1,200 in 2024, with 275 new adopters added last year alone. Companies of all scales are represented, from smallholder farms to 43 corporations exceeding $1 billion in annual revenue .

. Adoption is geographically diverse, spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, Peru, and beyond.

“When Ethan and the team at HowGood first approached Kiss the Ground with the map, it felt like a lifeline—a visual testament that regeneration was taking root,” said Karen Rodriguez, COO of Kiss the Ground. “The updated map shows how far we’ve come while reminding us that growth must be held with integrity. This is more than data—it’s a tool to steward a powerful movement for human and planetary health.”

A System in Transformation

The Regenerative Agriculture Industry Map illustrates a maturing ecosystem that spans farms, consumer brands, investors, nonprofits, and service organizations. With nearly 70% of participants represented by farms and CPG companies, the map highlights both grassroots transformation at the soil level and corporate integration across supply chains. Growth across investment and service sectors underscores the rising institutional support necessary for scaling regenerative agriculture globally.

Next Steps

The 2025 edition also marks the launch of a community-driven documentation initiative. Organizations worldwide can now self-report their commitments, providing greater accuracy, transparency, and participation in future research. Planned enhancements include tracking acreage under regenerative management and qualitative impact reporting—tools designed to deepen accountability and visibility for the movement.







HowGood is a sustainability research company and SaaS platform powering large-scale product footprinting for the food industry. HowGood’s database of more than 90,000 agricultural emission factors is the largest in the world, enabling accurate measurement of environmental and social impact across the food and beverage supply chain. Working with leading brands, suppliers, retailers and foodservice providers, HowGood supports climate reporting, supply chain decarbonization, and green claims to drive a more sustainable and regenerative food system.

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







