Gogo announces 5G ATG will match digital terrestrial performance as testing progresses toward on-wing trials

Broomfield, CO., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) announced today that it has reached the crucial final phases of terrestrial testing of its next-generation 5G air-to-ground (ATG) technology. So far, the results show that the 5G chip meets and exceeds anticipated performance speeds and network performance models, confirming that Gogo is one step closer to delivering never-before-seen ATG speeds to North American customers operating in the CONUS region. Customers subscribing to the new Gogo 5G service will receive reliable and cost-effective broadband connectivity that emulates the digital capabilities of at-home and office environments.

Testing has evolved beyond virtual modeling and now utilizes the AVANCE LX5 platform, MB13 antennas, and associated software to establish stable connections, delivering peak speeds of up to 80 Mbps. The testing also demonstrates that the Gogo 5G chip is functioning as expected, and the high speeds and low latency easily support streaming, video conferencing, and data-hungry applications across multiple devices.

“With these outcomes, we’re resetting expectations around former ATG performance and are excited that we will be delivering a high-speed service that delivers the same type of experience you’d expect from an internet service at home or in the office,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo. “By validating the actual equipment and software that will be installed on the aircraft, alongside the 5G ground tower network, we are showing that customers can expect high-speed broadband from service activation.” Once terrestrial testing is complete, flight testing is expected to begin in early Q4.

Moore also anticipates market growth in the mil/gov sector. “With the support of Government funding, Gogo is also leveraging our SD Pro operating system. This enables monitoring and utilization of the military’s Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency (PACE) communications planning method, where units route different communication methods for situations where the primary method fails. Gogo 5G ATG is giving the forces an impressive, efficient new alternative for redundancy.”

More than 300 private aircraft are already pre-provisioned to connect with the Gogo 5G network. The enterprise-grade system, designed and certified for business aviation users, does not share its network with other sectors, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in congested areas. Customers also benefit from 24/7/365 support, numerous incentives for existing and new customers, and an array of value-added services. To support rapid uptake of the system, 33 STCs covering all major aircraft types operating in the CONUS region have already been contracted, with 28 completed, and five more anticipated to be confirmed by the end of Q4. In addition, Gogo has line fit commitments with five OEMs for the 5G ATG service, with one already installing the MB-13 antennas with the AVANCE L5 4G line replaceable units, LRUs, on the assembly line today. These LRUs will simply need to be replaced with the AVANCE LX5 when the service is switched on.

Installation of the Gogo 5G ATG solution is available through the extensive national Gogo MRO network and will take approximately two weeks, while an aircraft already equipped with an AVANCE LX5 LRU can be equipped in a shorter timeframe.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.



