Decentralized Energy Storage Market Size to Hit USD 35.62 Billion by 2032 Due to Surging Adoption of Renewable Energy | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized Energy Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Decentralized Energy Storage Market size was valued at USD 10.88 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 35.62 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.98% over 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power to Boost Decentralized Energy Storage Market Growth Globally

The growing demand for dependable, continuous power to support blockchain infrastructure, IoT networks, AI processes, and cryptocurrency mining is propelling the decentralized energy storage market. Adoption of high-capacity, renewable energy-ready battery systems with sophisticated energy management is encouraged by ongoing energy demands. Decentralized energy trade, cost reductions, and effective load balancing are made possible by this. Due to this, the market is rising quickly as both residential and commercial consumers look for robust, adaptable, and sustainable energy solutions to support the expanding decentralized digital and technical environment and preserve operational stability.

Get a Sample Report of Decentralized Energy Storage Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8346

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Tesla

LG Energy Solution

Samsung SDI

BYD

Panasonic

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Eaton

Enphase Energy

Sonnen

VARTA

NEC Energy Solutions

Fluence Energy

Saft

A123 Systems

CATL

Johnson Controls

EnerSys

Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 10.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 35.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.98% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology(Battery Energy Storage, Thermal Energy Storage, Mechanical Energy Storage and Others)

• By Application(Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Utility)

• By Storage Capacity(Small Scale, Medium Scale and Large Scale)

• By End-User(Renewable Energy Integration, Grid Stabilization, Backup Power and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8346

Key Industry Segmentation

By Storage Capacity

Large-scale systems led the market in 2024 holding a share of 70% as they provide bulk of energy storage infrastructure. The small-scale systems are expected to witness the fastest CAGR growth of 15.51% during 2025-2032 due to the rising demand for residential and decentralized applications, offering flexible, cost-efficient, and localized energy solutions.

By Technology

Battery Energy Storage dominates the decentralized energy storage market share of 37.50% in 2024 and is experiencing the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.62% over 2025-2032. The segment’s expansion is driven by the rising demand for residential and decentralized applications, offering flexible, cost-efficient, and localized energy solutions.

By Application

The utility sector dominates the decentralized energy storage market share of 69% in 2024 as utilities are leading the overall capacity and residential expansion. The residential segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.35% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for localized, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, enabling homeowners to manage energy consumption efficiently and support renewable integration.

By End-User

Renewable energy integration segment held the dominant decentralized energy storage market share of 40.63% and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.26% during 2025-2032. The segment’s growth is driven by the increasing adoption of solar, wind, and other renewable sources drives demand for efficient storage solutions that can balance supply and demand, enhance grid stability, and support sustainable energy management.

Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region in the Market with a Share of 43.62%; North America is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR of 17.79% in the Market During 2025-2032

Large-scale utility projects, industrial expansion, and the quick adoption of renewable energy sources are driving the Asia Pacific Decentralized Energy Storage market's dominance on a worldwide scale. The market for decentralized energy storage is expanding at the quickest rate in North America due to factors such smart grid initiatives, increased need for dispersed, off-grid, and dependable power solutions, and growing acceptance of renewable energy.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Decentralized Energy Storage Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8346

Recent News:

In Jan 2025 , LG Energy Solution plans 10 grid-scale battery storage projects in the U.S. for 2024, totaling 10 GWh to support renewable energy and reduce CO₂ emissions. The projects use lithium-ion batteries with full system integration, controls, and performance analytics, aligned with the Inflation Reduction Act to drive U.S. energy storage growth.

, LG Energy Solution plans 10 grid-scale battery storage projects in the U.S. for 2024, totaling 10 GWh to support renewable energy and reduce CO₂ emissions. The projects use lithium-ion batteries with full system integration, controls, and performance analytics, aligned with the Inflation Reduction Act to drive U.S. energy storage growth. In March 2025, Samsung SDI signs a USD 301 million multi-project energy storage supply deal with NextEra Energy for U.S. battery energy storage systems, covering multiple projects from April 2024 to November 2025.

Exclusive Sections of the Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate storage type price differences, regional variations, and cost breakdowns (manufacturing, installation, maintenance), along with forecasted price trends from advanced storage technologies.

– helps you evaluate storage type price differences, regional variations, and cost breakdowns (manufacturing, installation, maintenance), along with forecasted price trends from advanced storage technologies. CAPACITY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand unit-level efficiency drivers such as energy capacity, power output, round-trip efficiency, cycle life, and charging/discharging times across battery chemistries.

– helps you understand unit-level efficiency drivers such as energy capacity, power output, round-trip efficiency, cycle life, and charging/discharging times across battery chemistries. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION INDEX – helps you uncover adoption of advanced battery management systems, integration rates with renewables, smart grid/IoT connectivity, and modular & scalable storage innovations.

– helps you uncover adoption of advanced battery management systems, integration rates with renewables, smart grid/IoT connectivity, and modular & scalable storage innovations. DISTRIBUTION & CHANNEL DYNAMICS – helps you assess sales split (direct vs distributor, online vs offline), delivery/installation timelines, and after-sales service coverage across regions.

– helps you assess sales split (direct vs distributor, online vs offline), delivery/installation timelines, and after-sales service coverage across regions. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you gauge adherence to international safety standards, environmental compliance (recycling, hazardous handling), subsidy utilization, and certification requirements shaping the market.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.