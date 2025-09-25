Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size to Hit USD 53.5 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices Globally

Austin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market size was valued at USD 30.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29% during 2025–2032.

One of the major factors propelling the market for M2M connections is the growing number of IoT devices. IoT solutions are automating operations in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and automotive. Use cases include asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring. In these IoT ecosystems, M2M communication is essential because it allows devices to exchange data in real time. Furthermore, the M2M ecosystem is being expanded by the rise of wearable technology, connected cars, and the connected home.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology, Wireless Technologies Led the Market in 2024

Wireless technologies accounted for 81% of the machine-to-machine connections market share in 2024, due to high 5G deployment, increasing mobile network penetration, and the requirement of volume scalability for IoT and remote asset monitoring. Wireless M2M is expected to register the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032, driven by expanding IoT ecosystems and smart infrastructure projects.

By Communication Type, the M2M Market was Led by the Cellular M2M Segment

Cellular M2M segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to extensive coverage, reliability, and robust support from telecom operators. LPWAN is expected to register the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032, due to the low-power and long-range attributes of LPWAN suitable for smart agriculture, metering, and remote monitoring.

By Application, the Smart Metering Segment Held the Dominant Share in the Market

Smart Metering dominated the market in 2024 and represented a significant revenue share, due to utility-scale upgrades mostly in electric, gas, and water management. Smart cities are projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, as urban governments take on M2M for intelligent lighting, traffic control, waste management, and surveillance.

By End-Use, Utilities Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2024

Utilities segment dominated the M2M market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, as smart grids, automated meter reading, and remote diagnostics adoption. Automotive & transportation is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid transformation of connected cars, V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication, and smart fleet management.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is also Projected to Experience the Fastest CAGR of 31.54% During 2025-2032

North America dominated the M2M market due to the well-established 5G infrastructure, early adoption of IoT in various industries, and the growing smart utility and smart transportation initiatives supported by government bodies. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2025-2032. Due to rapid urbanization, increasing smart city projects, and high mobile penetration.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, AT&T Inc. launched Connected Spaces , a plug-and-play M2M IoT sensor kit designed for SMBs to monitor environmental metrics such as temperature, motion, and leaks in real time.

AT&T Inc. launched , a plug-and-play M2M IoT sensor kit designed for SMBs to monitor environmental metrics such as temperature, motion, and leaks in real time. In March 2025, Verizon Communications Inc. added Skylo and Singtel to its ThingSpace IoT orchestration platform, expanding satellite-enabled global M2M connectivity across over 200 regions.

