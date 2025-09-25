Commure Partners with Bethany Children’s Health Center to Help Reduce Clinician Documentation Burden and Enhance Productivity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a new partnership with Bethany Children’s Health Center , a MEDITECH-powered pediatric rehabilitation hospital and Oklahoma’s premier provider for children with complex medical needs. Bethany Children’s is partnering with Commure to reduce the documentation burden on their clinicians and enhance their productivity. Commure will streamline documentation and automate administrative tasks through a single, robust platform.

The rollout of the platform includes the integration of multiple Commure solutions, including Ambient AI and Agents, which will be utilized across inpatient and outpatient settings. By reducing administrative tasks, Commure’s MEDITECH-integrated technology will enhance efficiency across workflows, enabling clinicians to dedicate more time to delivering superior patient care.

“Bethany Children’s is deeply committed to advancing care for children with complex medical needs,” said Nico Gomez, CEO of Bethany Children’s Health Center. “Commure stood out because of their sophisticated ability to customize the platform to our needs, their accuracy and reliability, and the strength of their vision and customer support. We’re confident this partnership will help our clinicians focus more of their time and energy on delivering compassionate care.”

Bethany Children’s joins the nation’s leading healthcare organizations in using Commure Ambient AI , which now powers more than 20 million clinician appointments each year.

“Bethany Children’s shares our dedication to reducing the administrative work that takes time away from care,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO at Commure. “This partnership helps give their clinicians more time with patients they serve.”

As more organizations turn to Commure to streamline operations and support frontline clinicians across diverse care settings, this collaboration with Bethany Children’s underscores the growing demand for scalable solutions that prioritize both clinical excellence and operational sustainability.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at Commure.com .

About Bethany Children’s Health Center

Bethany Children’s Health Center is an innovative leader in the field of pediatric rehabilitation and 24-hour complex care. The private, non-profit hospital, accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), offers inpatient complex care and outpatient rehabilitation services for children and is the only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma. The hospital is also accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). The multidisciplinary team works with patients and their families to maximize every child’s potential, and ensure the family has the training and resources needed for a smooth transition from hospital to home. Bethany Children’s provides a range of community support services for families nationwide, including the annual Cerebral Palsy Conference and adaptive recreation and sports experiences, and is currently campaigning for the next phase of outpatient services with the Landmark of Hope expansion project .