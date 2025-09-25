AI/R’s Avenue Code Recognized by Google Cloud for Generative AI Excellence in LATAM

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Company subsidiary Avenue Code, a global software consultancy, proudly announces it has earned the Google Cloud Generative AI Specialization for Latin America, a prestigious recognition that highlights the company’s excellence in delivering advanced generative AI solutions using Google Cloud technologies.

The Google Cloud Generative AI Specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate advanced proficiency in building scalable, secure, and impactful generative AI solutions. It follows a rigorous audit conducted by Google, where Avenue Code demonstrated its ability to deliver high-impact AI solutions through a well-defined methodology.

The evaluation included proof of certified professionals on staff, successful client engagements using Google Cloud’s generative AI components, and the development of sophisticated technology demonstrations that showcase Avenue Code’s capabilities. “Achieving the Google Cloud Generative AI Specialization in LATAM is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation. It proves that we’re not just experimenting with AI; we’re delivering real solutions that drive business impact,” says Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Avenue Code and Global CEO of AI/R.

With this recognition, Avenue Code reinforces its position as a leading force in the generative AI landscape and a trusted partner for companies seeking to build transformative AI-powered solutions. As organizations increasingly turn to AI to gain a competitive edge, Avenue Code remains committed to partnering with clients to co-create intelligent, future-ready solutions that drive measurable results and sustainable growth.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

