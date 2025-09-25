CoinEx Showcases Vision and Innovation as Gold Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is proud to confirm its role as a Gold Sponsor at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025, the world’s largest crypto event taking place October 1–2 at Marina Bay Sands.

TOKEN2049 2025 at a glance

TOKEN2049 2025 emphasises how industry stakeholders can contribute meaningfully to Web3’s maturation. The event gathers more than 500 exhibitors from over 160 countries. Features over 300 speakers and more than 1,000 side events scheduled during the week across Singapore, providing broad opportunities for networking and partnership.

CoinEx: ATH & Ale Side Event

Prior to the main conference, CoinEx will host an exclusive side event “ATH & Ale by CoinEx” :



Date & Time : September 30, 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM (UTC+8)

: September 30, 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM (UTC+8) Venue: LeVeL33, Singapore

The side event will feature hosted drinks and curated food selections, complemented by live music in an open-air setting that offers a vibrant atmosphere for networking. Attendees will also benefit from an industry panel discussion featuring leading blockchain builders and thought leaders, who will share valuable insights into the current and future development of the Web3 landscape. Don’t miss your chance and sign up here!

CoinEx Booth at TOKEN2049

As a Gold Sponsor, CoinEx will showcase a significant presence on the exhibition floor at TOKEN2049 Singapore. The CoinEx booth will provide a dedicated space for visitors to participate in discussions on potential partnerships and collaborations across Web3, DeFi, infrastructure, and digital asset markets.

Conclusion

TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 is poised to be the most ambitious edition of the conference. CoinEx is honored to be part of this journey and looks forward to meaningful dialogue that will chart continued progress for the Web3 ecosystem. For more information about CoinEx’s participation and to secure access to the ATH & Ale side-event, please visit the event site.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

