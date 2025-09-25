AdRoll and Innovid Partner to Deliver Independent, Outcome-Based CTV Measurement

Integration of InnovidXP into AdRoll’s Platform Provides Always-On Visibility, Helping Marketers Tie CTV Exposure Directly to Business Results

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , an AI-powered connected advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers and Innovid , the independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, today announced a partnership that integrates InnovidXP into AdRoll’s Connected TV (CTV) offering. By combining Innovid’s outcome-based measurement with AdRoll’s cross-channel platform, marketers gain continuous visibility into how CTV contributes to reach, frequency, and measurable outcomes.

AdRoll recently expanded its multi-channel platform to help digital marketers integrate CTV into their full-funnel strategies. AdRoll’s CTV offering combines AI-powered targeting, premium inventory access, and identity integrations to bring greater precision and scale to the channel. Recognizing that inventory alone would not be enough, AdRoll partnered with Innovid to ensure advertisers have clear, independent proof of CTV’s value.

“Launching CTV was a natural extension of our platform, but proving its value to clients required a measurement partner we could trust,” said George Castrissiades, general manager of CTV at AdRoll. “With InnovidXP, we can give advertisers independent, outcome-based insights that show exactly how CTV contributes to their goals—from reach and frequency to real business outcomes.”

Following a pilot phase that concluded earlier this month, AdRoll is now providing InnovidXP measurement to CTV advertisers, including brands such as OpenTable and Texas Peak Group (the Australian distributor for Brooks Running).

“AdRoll helps us run effective retargeting and prospecting campaigns beyond the major ad platforms, while also giving us access to CTV in the same place,” said Lydia Teh, digital marketing manager at Texas Peak Group. “It has allowed us to centralize campaign management, improve reach, and gain clearer visibility into performance through unified reporting. Combined with the proactive support team, it’s helped us drive both new customer acquisition and stronger returns from existing audiences.”

By working with Innovid, AdRoll ensures customers’ campaign performance is measured and validated by an independent, trusted source. This provides advertisers with transparent and unbiased insights into campaign effectiveness, strengthening both campaign performance and their confidence in the results.

“CTV is one of the fastest-growing channels in advertising, but proving its impact requires independent, outcome-based measurement,” said Patrick Rubin, vice president of enterprise sales at Innovid. “By choosing InnovidXP, AdRoll is giving its clients real-time transparency into performance, ensuring every campaign is accountable, efficient, and driving measurable business results.”



The integration is available to AdRoll customers today. For more information about AdRoll’s CTV offering, contact your account manager or visit adroll.com/features/connected-tv-ads .

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a connected advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools, and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through multi-channel advertising, audience insights, and cross-channel attribution, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education, and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns, and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster, and achieve more, all from one place. Learn more at adroll.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent ad tech platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences that people love. In 2025, Innovid and Flashtalking merged to create a transparent, scalable alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit innovid.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

Katie Jewett, PR for AdRoll

adroll@upraisepr.com