Rate Companies Increase Conforming Loan Limit to $819,000 Ahead of Official FHFA Announcement

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced an increase in its conforming loan limit to $819,000 for select loan products across the contiguous 48 states. The maximum loan amount for properties in Alaska and Hawaii has been raised to $1,228,500. These changes come ahead of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) official 2026 announcement, reinforcing Rate’s position as one of the first lenders to bring expanded loan access to the market.

This proactive adjustment allows more borrowers to qualify for conforming loans, which typically offer more competitive rates and simpler requirements compared to high-balance or jumbo loans. By updating limits early, Rate is helping homebuyers and homeowners access affordable financing options in today’s competitive housing environment.

“By proactively raising our conforming loan limits ahead of the FHFA’s annual update, we’re ensuring borrowers have access to some of the most competitive financing solutions exactly when they need them,” said Jeremy Collett, Chief Capital Markets Officer at Rate. “This early action not only supports homebuyers in a dynamic market—it also empowers our loan officers with the tools and pricing advantages they need to win and serve clients more effectively.”

Key Updates

Max Loan Amount (contiguous 48 states): $819,000 (previously $806,500)

Max Loan Amount (Alaska and Hawaii): $1,228,500 (previously $1,209,750)

Conforming loan limits are recalculated annually by the FHFA to reflect changes in the national average purchase price for conventionally financed single-family homes. By implementing these increases ahead of schedule, Rate continues its long-standing leadership in mortgage lending and its commitment to ensuring borrowers have every possible advantage.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

