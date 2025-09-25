Migros Named Winner of the 2025 DigiCert Quantum Readiness Award

Lehi, Utah, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the results of the annual DigiCert® Quantum Readiness Awards. Migros, one of Switzerland’s largest retailers, was named the winner, while NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, was recognized as a finalist. The awards were presented as part of DigiCert’s World Quantum Readiness Day activities, a date dedicated to raising awareness of the cybersecurity threats quantum computing poses and the steps organizations need to take now to prepare.

Migros earned the award for its disciplined, company-wide strategy to prepare for a quantum future, including:

Establishing a center of excellence and setting a clear goal of achieving quantum readiness by 2030.

Adopting a risk-based strategy , securing new assets from the outset and prioritizing existing ones by data sensitivity.

, securing new assets from the outset and prioritizing existing ones by data sensitivity. Committing to hybrid cryptography and strong governance, ensuring continuity, resilience, and executive-level support for enterprise-wide adoption.

"At Migros, we view quantum readiness as a natural extension of our commitment to protecting customer trust,” said Lukas Ruf, Group Chief Security & Risk Officer at Migros. “By establishing a center of excellence, adopting hybrid cryptography, and embedding detailed governance requirements, we are ensuring our systems evolve securely and sustainably. This recognition underscores the proactive role of our leadership, security teams, and stakeholders in preparing not just for today’s threats, but for the quantum challenges of tomorrow.”

NTT DATA was recognized as a finalist for embedding quantum readiness as an operating discipline across its insurance services platform, including:

Comprehensive cryptographic visibility and risk mapping, using DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager to inventory certificates and prioritize long-lived and sensitive data flows at risk of Harvest-Now, Decrypt-Later attacks.

Practicing crypto-agility at scale, operationalizing 47-day certificate lifecycles to rehearse rapid rotation, automation, and policy enforcement ahead of PQC adoption.

Engineering for hybrid cryptography and cloud governance, designing systems that combine classical and PQC modes across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while openly sharing best practices to raise ecosystem readiness.

"At NTT DATA, we recognized that quantum readiness could not be left to chance, it had to become an operating discipline,” said KAMODA Hiroaki, Head of Security & Network Division at NTT DATA Japan. “From building full cryptographic visibility to rehearsing agility with short-lived certificates and designing hybrid cryptography across multi- and sovereign clouds, we are embedding quantum readiness into the core of our services. This award reflects the commitment of our teams and our ecosystem partners to ensuring our customers can move with confidence into a post-quantum future.”

This year's honorees were selected by an expert panel of judges, including:

Blair Canavan, Director, Alliances – PQC Portfolio, Thales



Tim Hollebeek, Vice President of Industry Standards, DigiCert



Dr. Ali El Kaafarani, CEO, PQShield



Bill Newhouse, Cybersecurity Engineer & Project Lead, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, NIST



Alan Shimel, CEO, TechStrong Group



Hugh Thompson, Chairman, RSAC



“Quantum computing represents both a significant advance in computational capability and a corresponding threat to the cryptographic assets that underpin digital security,” said Tim Hollebeek, Vice President of Industry Standards at DigiCert and Quantum Readiness Award judge. “NTT DATA’s emphasis on operationalizing agility and hybrid cryptography, and Migros’s governance-driven approach with strong executive alignment, illustrate two rigorous and practical models of preparation. Both organizations provide concrete examples of what effective quantum readiness looks like in practice and set a useful benchmark for the rest of the industry.”

The DigiCert Quantum Readiness Awards honor organizations that demonstrate innovation, foresight, and action in preparing for the post-quantum era. With most enterprises still reporting they are unprepared, NTT DATA and Migros stand out for making quantum readiness a business and operational priority.

For more information about Quantum Readiness, please visit https://www.digicert.com/solutions/security-solutions-for-post-quantum-computing

