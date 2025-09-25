TuneIn Delivers Real-Time Emergency Alerts to Drivers Through New Collaboration with FEMA IPAWS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, today announced a new collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to deliver emergency alerts through the native Android Automotive TuneIn app, giving drivers real-time access to critical information. Compatible with IPAWS, the new feature delivers real-time alerts from local, state, tribal and federal agencies directly to TuneIn listeners in affected geographic areas. These alerts include warnings about severe weather, natural disasters and other critical emergencies.

“By working with FEMA’s IPAWS, we’re making it easier for people to get emergency alerts through the apps and devices they use every day,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “TuneIn already partners with top automotive manufacturers, making this a seamless and immediate way to deliver critical information to people on the road.”

Alerts are geo-targeted and tiered by severity: lower-level threats trigger glanceable visual notifications, while more serious emergencies interrupt the stream with both audio and on-screen alerts.

As more automotive manufacturers shift to digital radio for in-vehicle entertainment, TuneIn’s internet-based service delivers reliable audio quality and broader coverage than traditional radio, especially in areas where terrestrial signals may be limited. This new feature makes it easier to deliver emergency alerts without costly hardware upgrades.



“By enabling IPAWS alert and warning messages directly through the TuneIn app, we give automotive OEMs a simple, cost-effective way to support critical public safety updates. It can be seamlessly activated wherever the TuneIn Android Automotive app is available in vehicles,” said Yasmin Coffey, GM of Distribution at TuneIn. “This is an important step forward as the industry shifts toward digital-first audio experiences.”



The feature is currently available to automotive manufacturers that integrate TuneIn as part of their infotainment offering. For more information, visit TuneIn.com .

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world.

