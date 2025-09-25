Napster Partners with Microsoft on Implementation of Azure AI Foundry

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce, today announced it is among the first to deploy Microsoft Azure AI Foundry’s Realtime API in production through its strategic collaboration with Microsoft. The new features empower developers and enterprises to build robust, production-ready voice agents—perfect for Napster’s AI products, such as Napster Spaces, an AI-powered, no-code editor that enables customers to create and launch immersive websites with integrated AI sales support agents. With Azure AI Foundry integration, Napster customers can now experience ultra-low latency AI interactions, unlocking innovative ways to connect with their own customers, powered by best-in-class AI technology.

Napster’s early deployment of the Realtime API stems from its collaboration with Microsoft Azure AI Foundry: Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models provides the core technology, Microsoft delivers the enterprise-grade infrastructure through Azure, and Napster develops products that enable the technology to be used commercially, at scale. Previously, AI systems often fell short of creating natural, engaging interactions. With Realtime API through Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, Napster can now deliver AI Companions that respond naturally in live video conversations.

The technology is already in use with a leading manufacturer and distributor of paints and coatings with operations in Mexico and over 70 countries around the world. The pilot customer is integrating AI Companions into its digital shopping experience to better connect online and in-store engagement.

"As a result of our years-long strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we are proud to say that we’re now one of the first commercial implementations of Microsoft Azure AI Foundry’s new technology, positioning Napster at the forefront of practical AI deployment," said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. "By working with the best-in-class technology leaders, Napster is delivering AI products ready for mass commercial adoption, addressing both technological barriers and practical hesitations businesses have had about AI implementation."

"This collaboration demonstrates how our platform accelerates commercial AI deployment," said Zia Mansoor, CVP, Cloud & AI Platforms, Microsoft. “Microsoft Azure AI Foundry continues to enable innovative companies like Napster to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to market with enterprise reliability and scale that businesses require."

By working through Azure Marketplace and Microsoft’s global systems integrator network, Napster can bring its AI products and services to market more quickly and securely, giving customers enterprise-grade solutions backed by Microsoft and powered by OpenAI’s latest technology.

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Napster is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. Napster’s suite of cutting-edge technology, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft experiences that improve audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. For more information, visit napster.ai .