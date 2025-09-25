Global Dental Burs Market Size to Exceed USD 985.37 Million by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Precision and Digital Dentistry | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to S&S Insider, the global Dental Burs Market size was valued at USD 640.03 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 985.37 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.56% over 2025–2032. In the United States, the market is expected to grow from USD 237.94 million in 2024 to USD 359.17 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.25%. This growth is underpinned by rising procedural volumes for restorative, cosmetic, and implant treatments, alongside increased awareness of oral care and the adoption of minimally invasive dental technologies.





Get Sample Report of Dental Burs Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7856

Dental Burs Market Growth Overview

The market for dental burs is gaining momentum as global demand for restorative and cosmetic procedures grows. Rising cases of dental caries, a larger geriatric population, and greater focus on smile aesthetics have made precision dentistry a priority. High-speed and low-speed burs remain essential tools for cavity preparation, polishing, and finishing, while CAD/CAM-compatible burs are transforming chairside workflows with faster milling and better precision.

Technological advancements such as nano-coated diamond burs, laser-edged coatings, and AI-driven bur selection tools are shortening chair time and enhancing patient outcomes. Industry players including Dentsply Sirona, Brasseler USA, and Prima Dental are investing in R&D to optimize material efficiency and create single-use solutions to address infection control challenges. The shift toward disposable burs has been accelerated by stringent sterilization requirements and post-pandemic hygiene standards.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Dental Burs Market Report are

Dentsply Sirona

COLTENE Inc.

SHOFU Inc.

MANI INC.

Brasseler USA

American Orthodontics

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd

Diatech

Komet Dental

Envista Holdings Corporation

Golden Star Medical Co. Ltd

3M Company

Shinwon Dental Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co. Ltd\

Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd

Tri Hawk Inc.

3Shape

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.,

Shenzhen Jiahong Dental Lab Co. Ltd.

Dental Burs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 640.03 million Market Size by 2032 USD 985.37 million CAGR CAGR of 5.56% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Systems

Due to its capacity to produce complex proteins with the proper post-translational modification required for therapeutic reasons, the mammalian cell expression system accounted for 37.59% of the protein expression market in 2024. Due to its cost-effectiveness, rapid protein production, and genetic manipulations, such as gene knockout, which are becoming more and more common in basic research studies and industrial enzyme production, the prokaryotic expression system will be growing at the highest CAGR. This includes E. coli, which is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR (both in value and volume) during the forecast period.

By Product

Due to their importance in every step of the protein expression workflow, including cell lysis, purification, detection, and analysis, reagents held the top spot in 2024 with a market share of 44.22%. Due to the growing outsourcing of recombinant protein production and the need for custom protein manufacture, especially by small and mid-sized biotech companies without internal resources, the services category is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate.

By Application

In 2024, the therapeutic application category held the greatest market share, accounting for 43.49% of the total. The market will expand as a result of the growing use of recombinant proteins in the treatment of illnesses, including chronic conditions including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Because of the growing use of protein expression for agricultural biotechnology, enzyme production/biocatalysis, and the need for high productivity and scalability, the industrial segment is predicted to increase at the quickest rate.

By End-Use

Due to substantial continuous investment in innovative expression technologies, high scale requirements for protein production, and extensive pipelines for biologics research, pharmaceutical and biotech businesses accounted for 43.49% of the global protein expression market in 2024. As more and more biopharma companies outsource early discovery, expression optimization, and process development to shorten time-to-market and lower research and development (R&D) costs, the contract research organizations (CROs) category is likewise anticipated to grow at the quickest rate.

Need Any Customization Research on Dental Burs Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7856

Dental Burs Market Key Segments

By Type

High-Speed Burs

Low-Speed Burs

By Shape

Round Burs

Inverted Cone Burs

Pear-Shaped Burs

Flame/Tapered Burs

By Material

Diamond Burs

Carbide Burs

Stainless Steel Burs

Ceramic Burs

Zirconia Burs

By Application

Cavity Preparation

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Crown & Bridge Preparation

Aesthetic/Smile Design Procedures

By Technology

Conventional Burs

CAD/CAM-Compatible Burs

By End Use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Mobile Dental Units

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Analysis

North America held the dominant share of the dental burs market in 2024, driven by high dental expenditure, insurance coverage, and rapid adoption of digital technologies. The U.S. leads the region with over 200,000 practicing dentists and a well-established dental infrastructure, creating consistent demand for premium rotary instruments.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by a large population base, expanding middle class, and government initiatives promoting oral hygiene. China leads the region with strong local manufacturing capabilities and growing adoption of CAD/CAM technologies, while India shows rapid growth due to rising dental tourism, urbanization, and expanding dental clinic networks. Japan and South Korea contribute with their high penetration of dental devices and early adoption of advanced clinical processes.

Recent News:

In October 2024, HuFriedyGroup completed the acquisition of SS White Dental, strengthening its product portfolio in carbide and diamond burs, expanding its global reach and R&D capacity, and reinforcing its position among major dental burs companies.

HuFriedyGroup completed the acquisition of SS White Dental, strengthening its product portfolio in carbide and diamond burs, expanding its global reach and R&D capacity, and reinforcing its position among major dental burs companies. In February 2024, Kerr Dental launched its SimpliCut line of pre-sterilized, individually wrapped diamond burs for single-patient use. This innovation eliminates sterilization downtime, enhances clinic efficiency, and addresses the rising demand for infection control compliance.

Buy the Dental Burs Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7856

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

R&D INVESTMENT & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you track advancements in product design and materials, alongside strategic collaborations and manufacturing technology upgrades that shape next-generation dental burs.

– helps you track advancements in product design and materials, alongside strategic collaborations and manufacturing technology upgrades that shape next-generation dental burs. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess adoption of CAD/CAM and 3D milling compatibility, along with smart inventory and cloud-based procurement systems driving digital transformation in dental practices.

– helps you assess adoption of CAD/CAM and 3D milling compatibility, along with smart inventory and cloud-based procurement systems driving digital transformation in dental practices. CLINICAL USAGE & PROCEDURAL DEMAND – helps you analyze procedural volumes by shape (cavity prep, crown cutting, and oral surgery) and monitor patient visit frequency influencing market demand.

– helps you analyze procedural volumes by shape (cavity prep, crown cutting, and oral surgery) and monitor patient visit frequency influencing market demand. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities in underpenetrated practices transitioning from traditional to digitally integrated dental workflows.

– helps you uncover opportunities in underpenetrated practices transitioning from traditional to digitally integrated dental workflows. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you evaluate how key players leverage innovation, partnerships, and clinical adoption to expand market share and strengthen growth prospects.

Access Complete Report Details of Dental Burs Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/dental-burs-market-7856

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.