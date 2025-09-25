Allesin Brings Smarter, Safer Light Control with No-Drill Motorized Shades

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorized shades have long promised convenience, safety, and energy efficiency in the smart home market, yet adoption has been slower compared to other categories. Many households hesitate because of installation requirements, safety concerns, or difficulty finding the right fit for larger windows. To address this challenge, Allesin now offers a no-drill installation option that makes setup quick and practical for everyday living.

This article looks at those barriers and shows how Allesin addresses them with a no-drill installation system and features designed for everyday use.





Market Trends and Pain Points

Smart thermostats, connected lighting, and voice assistants have become everyday essentials. Window coverings, however, have not advanced at the same pace. Several reasons explain the gap:

Installation : Traditional motorized shades typically require drilling and permanent fixtures. For renters, this is impractical, and even homeowners may prefer not to alter their walls.

: Traditional motorized shades typically require drilling and permanent fixtures. For renters, this is impractical, and even homeowners may prefer not to alter their walls. Safety : Corded blinds can be a concern for families with children or pets.

: Corded blinds can be a concern for families with children or pets. Fit : Standard products rarely align well with the wide or tall windows common in many U.S. homes.

: Standard products rarely align well with the wide or tall windows common in many U.S. homes. Usability: Smart devices are expected to reduce effort. Systems that involve complicated setup or extra steps discourage adoption.

These issues have slowed wider adoption of motorized shades, even as interest in smart homes continues to grow.

Allesin’s No-Drill Solution

Allesin takes a different approach to installation. Its no-drill system allows shades to be mounted in about five seconds without tools or wall damage. They can be removed or reinstalled just as easily, offering flexibility for renters as well as homeowners who prefer non-permanent changes.

By simplifying the first step, Allesin lowers the barrier for households to explore smart shading. What once required time, tools, or professional help becomes a straightforward upgrade.

Features for Everyday Use

The No Drill Motorized Shades builds on this foundation with practical functions designed around household needs:

Cordless design removes risks from dangling cords.

removes risks from dangling cords. Flexible controls through remote, app (Tuya/Smart Life), or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, plus scheduling with a smart bridge.

through remote, app (Tuya/Smart Life), or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, plus scheduling with a smart bridge. Custom sizing to ensure a better fit for wide or tall windows.

to ensure a better fit for wide or tall windows. Optional solar power for households in bright climates, reducing the need for frequent charging.

for households in bright climates, reducing the need for frequent charging. Honeycomb fabrics that provide insulation, supporting comfort and energy efficiency.



These features focus on usability, making shades easier and safer to manage in everyday settings.

Everyday Scenarios

The benefits of these functions become clear in daily life:

Apartments : No-drill installation avoids wall damage and protects deposits.

: No-drill installation avoids wall damage and protects deposits. Children’s rooms : Cordless operation enhances safety, while light-filtering fabrics balance privacy with natural light.

: Cordless operation enhances safety, while light-filtering fabrics balance privacy with natural light. Home offices : Scheduled controls reduce glare on screens without darkening the space.

: Scheduled controls reduce glare on screens without darkening the space. Living rooms with tall windows : Voice commands make adjustments simple and accessible.

: Voice commands make adjustments simple and accessible. Sunny regions: Honeycomb designs combined with solar power help maintain comfortable interiors while lowering energy use.



Through these scenarios, smart shading becomes less of a luxury and more of a practical upgrade.

About Allesin

Allesin is a smart shading brand dedicated to making natural light more personal, accessible, and affordable for U.S. households. Guided by its promise—Your Light, Your Way—Allesin blends technology and thoughtful design to deliver solutions that help people shape their spaces with light.

Product Links

For more information or to purchase, visit allesin.com or the Allesin Amazon store.

Press Contact：

Email: marketing@allesin.com

Website: allesin.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bef7eb5-6af6-41ab-8f2c-4820e50eb5bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22c84f15-be54-40be-926c-7ebfbd003e6d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/915a9e9a-2b4f-4daf-9ae4-69aba0ec5915