Defiance Launches OSCX: The First 2X Long ETF for Oscar Health, Inc.

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OSCR ETF (Ticker: OSCX). This fund provides investors with amplified 2X daily exposure to the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. – Class A (NYSE: OSCR), enabling retail investors to participate in the potential growth of an innovator in the healthcare sector without the need for a margin account.

OSCX seeks to deliver daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of Oscar Health, Inc. The Fund utilizes derivatives such as swaps and options to achieve its leveraged objectives, offering precise exposure to this issuer.

Why Oscar Health?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) is a technology-driven health insurance company focused on making healthcare more accessible and affordable through innovative plan designs, digital platforms, and data-driven insights. As one of the first insurers built around a full-stack technology platform, Oscar Health is transforming the insurance experience for individuals, families, and small businesses.

An investment in OSCX is not an investment in Oscar Health, Inc.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, recognize the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is intended for short-term trading and is not appropriate for buy-and-hold investors. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund may lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases. The effects of compounding and market volatility mean returns over periods longer than one day will very likely differ from, and may be significantly lower than, 200% of the return of the Underlying Security over the same period. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.





IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.



Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser"). None of the fund, Tidal trust II, or Tidal Investments LLC is affiliated, connected, or associated with Oscar Health, inc. The fund was not developed or created by, and is not sponsored, endorsed, or approved by, Oscar Health, Inc.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or issuer may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Specific Risks

Underlying Security Risk. The underlying security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund.

Underlying Securities Trading Risk. The trading prices of Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

Underlying Securities Performance Risk. Oscar Health, Inc. may fail to meet expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Health Insurance Industry Risk. The health insurance sector is subject to regulatory changes, government policy shifts, litigation risks, reimbursement pressures, and evolving consumer dynamics that could adversely affect performance.

Derivatives Risks. Derivative investments may not perfectly track the underlying security and can magnify losses. Swap Agreements and Options Contracts. These instruments involve specialized risks that can prevent the Fund from achieving its objectives.

Leverage Risk. Leverage increases both the risk of loss and the volatility of the Fund’s value.

Compounding Risk. The Fund has a single-day investment objective, and compounding can cause multi-day returns to diverge significantly from the stated daily target.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Frequent trading may increase costs and tax liabilities.

Non-Diversification & Single Issuer Risk. The Fund invests primarily in a single issuer, making it more volatile than diversified funds.

New Fund Risk. The Fund has no operating history, limiting performance assessment.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

