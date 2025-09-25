FREDsense Raises $7M Series A to Tackle PFAS Crisis with First Field-Based Detector

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREDsense, a pioneer in rapid water testing technology, has announced the close of its USD $7 million Series A funding round led by HG Ventures, with participation from Emerald Technology Ventures. FREDsense delivers practical, next-generation solutions for detecting PFAS —“forever chemicals”— by providing fast, portable testing equipment that allows customers to get results in hours rather than weeks.

The company has launched the first commercially available field-based PFAS detector and has seen early adoption across industries such as environmental consulting & services, water and wastewater treatment, energy and general industrial operations. By replacing lengthy lab turnaround times with same-day answers onsite, FREDsense enables onsite teams to identify contamination hotspots, verify cleanups, and optimize treatment more efficiently and at lower cost.

“Our mission is simple: make PFAS testing fast, accessible, and actionable,” said David Lloyd, CEO of FREDsense. “With support from HG Ventures and Emerald, we’ll expand production, deepen customer support, and continue improving our product so more sites can get answers on the spot.”

“Communities and companies need cleaner water, faster answers, and fewer delays,” said Ginger Rothrock, Senior Director at HG Ventures. “FREDsense puts lab-level insight into the hands of field teams, which is exactly what this moment requires. We’re proud to lead the round and support FREDsense as they scale.”

“FREDsense is bringing much-needed speed and practicality to PFAS testing,” said Clayton MacDougald, Investment Director at Emerald and newly appointed FREDsense Board Member. “When you can get reliable results the same day, you make better decisions, finish jobs faster, and reduce costs. We’re thrilled to back this team alongside HG Ventures.”

Looking Ahead

FREDsense is building toward long-term relevance in a market of extreme importance, where PFAS sits at the intersection of environmental urgency, human health concerns, regulatory enforcement and economic opportunity within a global multi-billion-dollar problem. With its first-mover advantage, growing commercial traction, and scalable business model, FREDsense represents a compelling opportunity for players in the PFAS space that are seeking differentiated tools to strengthen their portfolios and respond to regulatory and customer demand.

About FREDsense

FREDsense Technologies Corp. is a leading provider of innovative water quality testing solutions, offering field-deployable sensors that deliver fast, accurate, and reliable results. Its flagship product, FRED-PFAS™, revolutionizes the detection of PFAS and other contaminants, helping clients accelerate remediation projects and ensure regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.fredsense.com .

About HG Ventures

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth by investing in seed to growth stage companies developing new technologies and approaches in both our core and adjacent markets, including resilient physical infrastructure, circular supply chains, and digital industrial systems. The firm leverages the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies to offer a unique value proposition to its portfolio company partners. Visit HGVentures.com .

About Emerald

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc

