Nidec Expands in Mena, Arkansas, with $19 Million Investment

MENA, Ark., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Motor Corporation is expanding its existing facility in Mena, Arkansas, with an investment of more than $19 million. With the expansion, Nidec aims to create 35 new jobs over five years.

“This significant investment in our plant in Mena marks a milestone in our growth as a manufacturer of electric motors. We’ve essentially outgrown our facility, and the new space we add will allow us to expand not only our manufacturing capabilities but also our testing labs and to improve the experience for customers who visit the location,” said Claudemir dos Santos, Nidec Global ACIM COO and Vice President of Operations for North America and Latin America.

The company is planning a 61,000-square-foot expansion to support growth over the coming five years. The new expansion will enable Nidec to add production and increase capacity for its test lab, as well as add a new customer demonstration room for its large-scale motors.

Nidec currently operates in a 347,000-square-foot facility that is ISO9001-2016 certified. The company employs approximately 400 workers at its Mena facility.

“Nidec has been a part of the Mena community for nearly six decades and this latest expansion secures their place in the Natural State for years to come,” said Governor Sanders. “Since day one, my administration has worked to build an environment where great businesses like Nidec can thrive. This latest announcement shows that our strategy of lowering taxes, cutting excessive regulations, and investing in our workforce is working, and that there’s no better place to do business than Arkansas.”

Nidec has operated in Mena since 1966, producing the U.S. MOTORS® brand stock and custom electric motors. The Mena facility specializes in the manufacture of large vertical and horizontal motors, particularly for motors used for movement of liquids, including for the oil and natural gas industries and water/wastewater.

U.S. MOTORS is one of the trusted brands that are part of Nidec's Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors (ACIM) organization.

“With its latest investment, Nidec is expanding its operations in Mena, Arkansas, and growing its workforce in the community,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Since the 1960s, Nidec has been a key part of Mena’s business community, manufacturing large-scale motors. This investment is a testament to the business-friendly environment in Mena and Arkansas – and we congratulate the leadership at Nidec and in Mena on this milestone.”

The AEDC team recently visited Nidec’s corporate headquarters in Kyoto, Japan, as part of a business development mission. During the visit, AEDC officials and Nidec executives had a positive discussion about the expansion and ongoing operations in Arkansas.

“Nidec’s decision to expand in Mena is a big win for our community,” said Mena Mayor Seth Smith. “It shows their trust in the hardworking people of Polk County and their belief in the future of our city. With the support of AEDC, we’re excited about the new jobs and opportunities this project will create for our families.”

Construction work on the expansion began in Q2 of 2025 and is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2027. Nidec will be hiring for a range of positions, including machine operators. To learn more or apply for positions, visit https://acim.nidec.com/motors/usmotors/About-Us/Careers.

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation is the world's No.1 comprehensive motor manufacturer. Based in Kyoto, Japan, Nidec Corporation offers motors ranging from micro-size to super large, as well as application products and services in IT, automation, home appliances, automobiles, commercial and industrial systems, environmental, energy, and many other businesses. Nidec is comprised of approximately 340 companies employing more than 110,000 people all over the world. Nidec.com

About Nidec ACIM

Nidec Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors (ACIM) is a Business Unit of the Appliance and Automotive Division (AAD) composed of two Platforms: Global Appliance (GA) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). ACIM is one of the largest Business Units in terms of sales inside Nidec Group, with approximately 18,000 employees and more than 30 manufacturing sites in 25 countries. ACIM offers a product portfolio such as compressors, condensing units, and motors for home and commercial appliances, as well as motors and electronic drives for commercial, residential, industrial, and utilities applications. This comprehensive set of solutions is characterized by high standards of quality and energy efficiency that delivers innovation at the service of sustainability. https://acim.nidec.com/en-US/motors

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

