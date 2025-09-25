Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2025 by Franchise Business Review

Mesa, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of 75 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2025 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is on a mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life. With more than 175 locations in 14 countries, their trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year’s Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from more than 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

“Profitability, franchisee satisfaction, and long-term return on investment are the most critical factors to evaluate before investing in any franchise,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Like any new business, most franchises take years of dedication before they truly take off. But if you put in the work to research your options, you dramatically increase your chances of building meaningful wealth over time. The brands featured on our Most Profitable Franchises list not only demonstrate stronger income potential, but also rank highest in satisfaction according to the franchise owners themselves.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s survey results revealed high marks across many categories. Their Franchise Satisfaction Index (FSI) rose to 81 in 2025, up one point from 2023 and six points since the company’s first survey in 2021. This score significantly outpaces the industry average of 68 across all brands. Franchisees rated Aqua-Tots especially high in areas such as respect for the franchisor, enjoyment in being part of the organization, belief that the franchisor acts with honesty and integrity, encouragement of a strong team culture by senior management, and confidence that the franchisor cares about their success.



“We’re honored to be recognized among Franchise Business Review’s Most Profitable Franchises of 2025,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and the strength of our proven business model, which empowers them to make a meaningful impact in their communities while building successful businesses. At Aqua-Tots, we remain committed to supporting our franchise family as we continue our mission to save lives by teaching children everywhere how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.”

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 175 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/.

