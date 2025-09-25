EmblemHealth Commits $2 Million To Combat Food Insecurity in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City's food pantries are struggling with dwindling funds while facing an increasing demand for their vital services. In response, EmblemHealth — a dedicated not-for-profit health plan with a strong community mission — has pledged $2 million to support food security in the diverse communities it serves. This substantial financial investment is focused on hunger, which has become a significant barrier to maintaining health or seeking healthcare services.

Food insecurity is now the most acute need for individuals and families visiting EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care centers. "We recognize that New Yorkers are currently facing significant challenges and need help feeding their families," stated EmblemHealth’s Chief Financial Officer Heather Tamborino. "This investment demonstrates our deep commitment to uplifting the communities we serve and also aims to serve as a rallying call for others to join us in addressing this urgent need."

Recent reports highlight the profound impact of budget cuts on crucial programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), that were compounded by challenges following the suspension of FEMA's Emergency Food and Shelter Program in February. With these additional cutbacks, many essential programs are struggling to keep their shelves stocked, leaving countless families at risk of hunger.

Through partnerships with The Campaign Against Hunger, City Harvest, and The New York Common Pantry, EmblemHealth will increase its outreach efforts and strengthen its food security effort. By supporting these food justice organizations, EmblemHealth is actively promoting food security and advocating for equitable availability of nutritious food.

EmblemHealth’s funding will also support a variety of food distribution events in the community. At EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care centers, New Yorkers can receive free food at distribution events alongside additional health resources such as free nutrition, fitness, or stress relief classes and connections to community resources. EmblemHealth's Community Affairs team will host pop-up food distributions and farmers markets in partnership with community-based organizations and local elected officials throughout New York City.

EmblemHealth hopes to inspire other organizations to create a lasting impact in the fight against food insecurity and ensure that New Yorkers can reliably receive essential nutrition during these challenging times. EmblemHealth remains committed to doing what is necessary to improve health outcomes for the communities it serves.

To find upcoming food distribution events and community pop-up events near you, visit emblemhealth.com/food.

Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) said, “With the cost of living at record highs, too many working families in New York are struggling just to put food on the table. EmblemHealth’s $2 million investment will make a real difference for our neighbors across the five boroughs, expanding access to healthy food and strengthening the community organizations on the frontlines of fighting hunger every day.”

Assemblyman Steven Raga (AD-30) said, “No one should ever have to choose between going hungry or paying rent. Now more than ever, we need to work together and provide resources to families who are struggling to put food on the table. This $2 million investment represents an important step towards ensuring hungry New Yorkers have access to nutritious and fulfilling food. Thank you so much to EmblemHealth for leading this important initiative.”

“It’s heartbreaking that one in four children in New York City don’t always know where their next meal will come from. As a result of the immoral cuts that the federal government has made to SNAP and other vital safety net programs, that number is only going to increase – harming not only our children, but also older adults and vulnerable members of our communities,” said Mayor's Office of Food Policy Executive Director Kate MacKenzie. “I am grateful to EmblemHealth for their generous commitment to food access in communities that need it most so that families have an easier time putting meals on the table.”

Dr. Melony Samuels, Founder and CEO, The Campaign Against Hunger, said, “EmblemHealth has been a valued partner in showing how access to food strengthens the foundation of resilient communities. Our continued partnership is about reaching more New Yorkers and ensuring that nutritious food isn’t out of reach for those who need it most.”

Jilly Stephens, CEO, City Harvest, said, “With EmblemHealth’s support, City Harvest is strengthening our ability to sustainably source and deliver nutritious food for free to New Yorkers at a time when visits to NYC soup kitchens and pantries are at a record high. This collaboration will make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity."

Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director, New York Common Pantry, said, “At New York Common Pantry, we work tirelessly to reduce food insecurity through programs that provide meals and support long-term independence in the communities we serve. EmblemHealth’s support helps us meet urgent needs today while equipping families with the tools and support they need to strengthen their long-term well-being.”

