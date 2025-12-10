EmblemHealth Announces New Agreement with the Hospital for Special Surgery

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the New York City Employees (NYCE) PPO health plan going live January 1, EmblemHealth issued the following statement regarding its new agreement with the Hospital for Special Surgery.

“Today, we announce that we have reached an agreement with the nation’s highest-ranked orthopedic center. This important step gives city workers peace of mind, knowing that this leading national Center of Excellence will continue to be available to them. It also demonstrates to the City and its unions that HSS is an important partner in helping the City achieve its goal of preserving and protecting health care coverage for City workers. Our collaboration with HSS is rooted in our mutual commitment to increasing access to affordable, high-quality care for the working families of New York who are vital to our city," said Michael Costa, EmblemHealth's SVP of Provider Network and Population Health.

"HSS has been honored to provide New Yorkers with specialized orthopedic care for more than 162 years,” said HSS President, CEO, and Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus Bryan Kelly, MD, MBA. “We are delighted to continue collaborating with EmblemHealth to further increase access to the world's highest quality care for the New York City employees who keep the world's greatest city moving."

The New York City Employees (NYCE) PPO Plan was negotiated by the City of New York and the Municipal Labor Committee. The plan offers city workers a modernized program, access to a much larger network of healthcare providers, care team support for people with chronic disease, and the continuity of customer service from a team well known to city workers.

