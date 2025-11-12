Over 8,700 Bronx Residents Reached Through EmblemHealth’s Free, Public Diabetes Program in First Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8,724 Bronx residents took part in EmblemHealth’s free and open-to-the-public Community Diabetes Wellness Program during its first year, attending 109 events that offered screenings, nutrition workshops, and one-on-one support. The results, released ahead of World Diabetes Day, demonstrate that community-based care can yield improved health outcomes.

Program highlights since its launch on Oct. 1, 2024, include:

In addition to diabetes screening, 2,860 people were screened for social determinants of health, such as loneliness and housing insecurity.

43% of EmblemHealth members whose health outcomes could be measured lowered their A1C blood sugar levels, and 24% achieved full diabetes reversal (an A1C level below 6.5).

Participants showed higher clinical engagement, with 13% of participants completing more primary care visits and 9% of participants following through with diabetes-related care.



“We know the rates of diabetes and diabetes-related complications are disproportionately high in the Bronx, said EmblemHealth’s SVP, Medical Management and Chief Health Equity Officer Abdou Bah. “This program was designed for the community — all offerings are open to the public because improving health outcomes shouldn’t depend on your insurer or your ZIP code.”

“As we recognize National Diabetes Awareness Month, we must also acknowledge that the Bronx experiences some of the highest diabetes rates in our city, and too many of our families are being forced to choose between their health and their next meal," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "I commend EmblemHealth for its leadership in creating and funding initiatives like the Community Diabetes Wellness Program. As we celebrate its one-year anniversary, we recognize how this program has provided critical support and services to help close the gap in care and ensure Bronx residents have access to the quality healthcare they deserve."

The results were presented at a Diabetes and Population Health Panel Discussion hosted at EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care Fordham Road, featuring health and government leaders, including EmblemHealth’s Executive Chair Karen Ignagni, Abdou Bah, the Assistant Commissioner for the Bureau of Equitable Health Systems (BEHS), Dr. Duncan Maru, and AdvantageCare Physicians' President and CEO Dr. Navarra Rodriguez.

EmblemHealth is dedicated to providing tailored, meaningful support for individuals at every stage of their diabetes wellness journey. For more information about events and resources offered by the Community Diabetes Wellness Program, visit emblemhealth.com/diabeteshealth or call 800-211-2803.

