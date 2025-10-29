EmblemHealth and Prime Therapeutics Pioneer New Pharmacy Benefit Collaboration

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth, one of the largest not-for-profit health insurers in the nation, today announced a new pharmacy benefit collaboration with Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime Therapeutics) designed to reshape the member experience surrounding prescription drugs. Together with Judi Health and Amazon Pharmacy as the preferred home delivery pharmacy partner, this collaboration will pioneer a new pharmacy benefit management approach focused on more competitive pricing and easier access to medications when and where members need them.

Prime Therapeutics is a trusted pharmacy solutions organization, which operates with a transparent and conflict-free pricing model. Through its agreement with Prime Therapeutics, EmblemHealth will utilize a unique technology-enabled platform that facilitates real-time, competitive referrals for specialty prescription drugs rather than relying on a specific network. This drives competitive pricing on some of the most expensive medications where the value is then passed directly to those it serves.

The collaboration also introduces advanced digital tools that give members greater visibility into their pharmacy benefits and prescription costs. Prime Therapeutics’ cloud-based solution Judi®, powered by Judi Health, operates on a cutting-edge digital platform that surfaces deep clinical insights as well as improved cost transparency. When combining Judi with utilization of a mobile app that provides real-time savings alerts, personalized medication comparisons, and digital access to their pharmacy benefits card, EmblemHealth is giving customers greater line of sight into the true cost of their medications.

Amazon Pharmacy will provide members with fast, reliable home delivery—often available same-day—transparent pricing, and 24/7 access to pharmacist support. Members will enjoy the seamless experience of buying their medication or ordering refills on their personal devices and having the medications quickly and conveniently delivered to their doorsteps. In addition to providing a digital experience through Amazon Pharmacy, EmblemHealth members will gain access to Prime Therapeutics’ robust network of pharmacies nationwide.

"We are dedicated to providing a simpler and more transparent experience to members who have diverse needs and rely on their medications for their health and wellbeing," stated EmblemHealth’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Daniel Knecht. "This strategic collaboration places our members at the forefront, ensuring they have an exceptional, convenient, and affordable solution that is both seamless and responsive to their unique healthcare journeys."

