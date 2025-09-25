Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 61.56 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personalized nutrition market size was calculated at USD 15.62 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 17.92 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 61.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been growing in recent years due to high demand for tailored diet plans that help target specific health issues and achieve quick results. Personalized nutrition also helps to address the issue immediately for effective results.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5495

Key Highlights of the Personalized Nutrition Market

By region, North America dominated the personalized nutrition market with highest share of 44% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to experience growth in the foreseeable future.

By product type, the active measurement segment led the personalized nutrition market in 2024, whereas the advanced measurement segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the standard supplements segment led the personalized nutrition market, whereas the disease-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By end use, the direct-to-consumer segment led the personalized nutrition market in 2024, whereas the wellness and fitness center segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By form, the tablets and capsules segment led the personalized nutrition market in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.



Personalization and Customization are helpful for Consumer Wellness

The personalized nutrition market underscores the importance of providing tailored dietary recommendations and products that are based on an individual’s lifestyle, unique genetics, and health data. It helps in targeting a consumer’s health issues quickly and effectively. Such diets are highly sought after by millennials and Gen Z today for quick results, further fueling the growth of the personalized nutrition market.

Tailored diets also consider various other factors, such as health history, race, DNA, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and other relevant characteristics, to provide customized supplements and nutritional products. The high shift of consumers towards health and wellness, as well as personalized nutrition, is another major factor driving the market's growth. The growing wellness industry is also contributing to the market's recent growth.

New Trends in the Personalized Nutrition Market

High demand for functional food and nutrigenomics is one of the major factors for the growth of the personalized nutrition market. Functional foods are those that provide more than basic nutrition; hence, personalization helps enhance the quality and nutrients of the food.

and nutrigenomics is one of the major factors for the growth of the personalized nutrition market. Functional foods are those that provide more than basic nutrition; hence, personalization helps enhance the quality and nutrients of the food. 3D food printing for tailored food and its nutritional qualities is also contributing to the market's growth. Hence, the technology is also highly in demand.

for tailored food and its nutritional qualities is also contributing to the market's growth. Hence, the technology is also highly in demand. Enhanced personalization and customization are highly demanded in the healthcare and wellness industry, further fueling the growth of the market. It helps to target a consumer's health issues effectively for the optimal performance of wellness products.



View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/personalized-nutrition-market

Recent Developments in the Personalized Nutrition Market

In June 2025, The Vitamin Shoppe, a global wellness and health retailer, announced the launch of its ‘At-Home DNA Collection Kit’ from nutrigenomics company, GenoPalate. The primary objective of the launch is to provide consumers with access to personalized nutrition and wellness. ( Source - https://www.nutritionaloutlook.com)

- https://www.nutritionaloutlook.com) In November 2024, Persona Nutrition, a pioneer of subscription-based vitamins and supplements, launched its white-labeling service for businesses and personalities who wish to enter the nutrition sector. (Source- https://www.prnewswire.com)

Top Products in the Personalized Nutrition Market

Product Type Key Features / Attributes Benefits for Consumers Common Applications Dietary Supplements (Personalized Vitamins & Minerals) Tailored supplement packs or capsules based on genetic, lifestyle, or health data Optimizes nutrient intake, addresses deficiencies, and improves overall wellness Customized vitamin packs, daily sachets, DNA-based supplement kits Probiotics & Prebiotics Personalized microbiome-focused formulations Supports gut health, digestion, immunity, and metabolic health Custom probiotic blends, synbiotics, gut microbiome test-based products Functional Foods & Beverages Fortified or enriched foods adapted to individual health goals Provides targeted health benefits (e.g., energy, immunity, heart health) Protein bars, fortified snacks, functional drinks with added bioactives Meal Kits & Personalized Diet Plans Subscription-based or app-guided meal solutions aligned with DNA, microbiome, or lifestyle data Convenience + tailored nutrition; supports weight management and chronic disease prevention Customized meal delivery kits, recipe apps, and personalized diet programs Sports Nutrition Products Protein powders, amino acids, and recovery drinks designed for individual fitness needs Enhances performance, energy, and recovery tailored to activity level Custom protein blends, endurance formulations, hydration solutions Genetic & Microbiome Testing Kits (with Linked Nutrition Plans) DNA, blood, or microbiome-based analysis to create personalized diet recommendations Enables precision nutrition, disease prevention, and lifestyle optimization At-home DNA kits, microbiome sequencing with nutrition guidance Digital Health Platforms & Apps (Nutrigenomics & Tracking) Mobile apps and wearables that track diet, health metrics, and integrate with personalized nutrition plans Real-time feedback, long-term behavior change, connected health ecosystem Nutrition tracking apps, wearable integrations, and AI-driven meal plans Plant-based & Allergen-free Personalized Foods Customized foods that avoid allergens or are tailored to dietary restrictions Improves inclusivity, safety, and personalized lifestyle alignment Gluten-free mixes, allergen-free snacks, and plant-based tailored diets Metabolic Health & Weight Management Products Personalized foods and supplements based on blood glucose, metabolism, or body composition Supports diabetes care, weight loss, and metabolic optimization Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-linked diet programs, metabolic shakes



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5495

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Personalized Nutrition Market?

The rising focus on health and nutrition, consumer awareness of a conscious attitude, technologically advanced methods, and the use of AI and ML are some of the major factors driving the growth of the personalized nutrition market. Tailored nutrition plans help target a consumer's health issues with ease for effective results. Hence, such factors further fuel the market's growth. The prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels, which require personalized medication and a nutritional diet, also contributes to the market's growth. Such diets are prepared considering age, gender, DNA, microbiome, genetics, and lifestyle of a consumer for proper customization and effective results.

Challenge

How Are High Costs of Tailored Products and Services Restraining the Market?

High costs of personalized supplements are one of the major factors restraining the growth of the personalized nutrition market. Such supplements require special raw materials and ingredients, which immediately raises the price of the final product. Hence, cost-conscious consumers prefer alternative solutions, resulting in slow market growth. Hence, such issues hinder the market's growth.

Opportunity

How Are Advanced Technologies for Better Product Formulation Expected to Drive Future Market Growth

Advanced technologies are driving market growth through precision medicine, quantity, and formulation, which will continue to support market expansion in the foreseeable future. Tailored health habits, lifestyle considerations, and scientific discoveries can also contribute to market growth in the foreseeable future. Real-time health data, medical history, environmental factors, gender, and DNA are some of the key factors essential for personalized nutrition, which are expected to enhance the market's growth.

Personalized Nutrition Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Personalized Nutrition Market in 2024

Rising health and wellness awareness, consumer demand for health and nutrition, and high demand for personalized and tailored diet options are some of the major factors driving the market's growth in the region. Technological advancements, which enable detailed diet and customization plans tailored to consumers' DNA, lifestyle, habits, microbiome, and other factors, are also contributing to the market's growth.

Genetic testing and data analysis are among the technologically advanced procedures required for creating tailored diet plans for consumers, thereby further aiding the market's growth. The US makes a significant contribution to the growth of the market in the region, driven by the rising population of health-conscious consumers. The region exhibits a high adoption of wearable devices and applications for health data tracking, which further fuels the market's growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

High demand for personalized nutrition in the health and wellness industry is a major factor driving the growth of the personalized nutrition market in the foreseeable future. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made significant contributions to the growth of the market in the region. The health and wellness industry in the region reflects a significant demand for personalization and tailored diets among consumers. It helps them identify the root cause of their health issues and achieve effective results with the help of a customized diet and supplements.

Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 14.7% Market Size in 2025 USD 17.92 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 20.55 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 61.56 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Personalized Nutrition Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The active measurement segment led the personalized nutrition market in 2024, as it provides various types of testing kits, software, and personalized nutrition services through multiple healthcare providers, wellness and fitness centers, and direct-to-consumer services, thereby fueling the market's growth. Oral and microbiome testing kits play a significant role in driving market growth, as they provide a detailed analysis of microorganisms within the existing microbiome.

The advanced measurement segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period, as such devices provide detailed health data analysis that is helpful for consumers to track their health. The segment involves wearable devices that can track essential health data such as heart rate, oxygen levels, step count, and various other factors required for tailored diet charts for consumers. Hence, the segment is observed to contribute to the growth of the personalized nutrition market in the foreseeable period.

Application Analysis

The standard supplements segment led the personalized nutrition market in 2024, as they help maintain and balance a consumer's basic nutritional requirements, including various types of vitamins, minerals, iron, calcium, and other essential nutrients. Basic nutritional supplements, such as fish oils and prebiotics, as well as various other supplements, help maintain the nutritional requirements necessary for market growth. Such supplements are available in various forms, including tablets, capsules, gummies, sprays, and powders.

The disease-based segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as these supplements are tailored to address the related health issue immediately for effective results. The segment highlights the consumption of functional foods, seeds, nuts, and nutritious vegetables, which help maintain nutritional factors. They help maintain the nutritional quotient, managing cholesterol and sugar levels, and addressing lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and inflammation. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

End-User Analysis

The direct-to-consumer segment dominated the personalized nutrition market in 2024, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and nutrition. Consumers are increasingly understanding the importance of personalized and tailored diets that target their specific health issues and deliver effective results in less time. Hence, the segment is observed to aid the growth of the personalized nutrition market.

The wellness and fitness center segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to rising consumer awareness, leading to a more conscious attitude. Hence, the rising urban population demanding customized diet charts and supplements to address their health concerns is one of the major factors driving the market's growth in the foreseeable future. Hence, the segment is observed to aid the growth of the personalized nutrition market in the foreseeable period.

Form Analysis

The tablet and capsule segment led the personalized nutrition market in 2024, as they are easy to consume and carry. Hence, consumers can maintain their nutritional supplement intake while being outdoors or while traveling. They also have a long shelf life, making the form ideal for consumers to store their supplements easily without any hassle.

The liquid segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as the form is easy to consume, especially for children and older adults. Liquids can also be easily incorporated into various food products or beverages, facilitating easy consumption and further fueling the market's growth in the foreseeable future. Hence, consumers usually opt for liquid supplements for easy consumption.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size was valued at USD 165.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 173.71 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 271.80 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size was valued at USD 165.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 173.71 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 271.80 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Vegan Food Market : The global vegan food market size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market: The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Confectionery Market: The global confectionery market size is forecasted to expand from USD 284.05 billion in 2025 to USD 467.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is forecasted to expand from USD 284.05 billion in 2025 to USD 467.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Personalized Nutrition Market: The global personalized nutrition market size is forecasted to expand from USD 17.92 billion in 2025 to USD 61.56 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is forecasted to expand from USD 17.92 billion in 2025 to USD 61.56 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Meal Kits Market: The global meal kits market size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market: The global sauces, dressings and condiments market size is anticipated to grow from USD 183.55 billion in 2025 to USD 294.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is anticipated to grow from USD 183.55 billion in 2025 to USD 294.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market : The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Fresh Produce Market: The global fresh produce market size is projected to grow from USD 3,707 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 5,653 billion by 2034.

Top Companies in the Personalized Nutrition Market

Herbalife – Offers personalized nutrition supplements and meal replacement shakes tailored to wellness and weight management.

– Offers personalized nutrition supplements and meal replacement shakes tailored to wellness and weight management. DNAFit – Provides DNA-based nutrition and fitness reports to deliver customized diet and exercise recommendations.

– Provides DNA-based nutrition and fitness reports to deliver customized diet and exercise recommendations. Amway – Delivers personalized vitamins and supplements through its Nutrilite brand, supported by health tracking tools.

– Delivers personalized vitamins and supplements through its Nutrilite brand, supported by health tracking tools. GX Sciences – Specializes in genetic testing for nutrigenomics, linking DNA insights with targeted nutritional supplements.

– Specializes in genetic testing for nutrigenomics, linking DNA insights with targeted nutritional supplements. Nutrigenomix – Offers genetic testing kits for personalized diet and nutrition planning based on DNA analysis.

– Offers genetic testing kits for personalized diet and nutrition planning based on DNA analysis. Zoe – Uses microbiome and blood sugar analysis to create personalized nutrition and gut health programs.

– Uses microbiome and blood sugar analysis to create personalized nutrition and gut health programs. Abbott – Produces science-based nutritional products, including personalized medical nutrition and diagnostic-linked solutions.

– Produces science-based nutritional products, including personalized medical nutrition and diagnostic-linked solutions. BASF – Supplies functional ingredients and personalized nutrition solutions, including omega-3s, carotenoids, and vitamins.

– Supplies functional ingredients and personalized nutrition solutions, including omega-3s, carotenoids, and vitamins. DNALysis – Provides genetic testing services focused on diet, nutrition, and lifestyle optimization.

– Provides genetic testing services focused on diet, nutrition, and lifestyle optimization. DSM – Offers nutritional ingredients and precision nutrition platforms that integrate genomics and supplementation.

– Offers nutritional ingredients and precision nutrition platforms that integrate genomics and supplementation. Impossible Foods – Develops plant-based protein foods positioned within sustainable and personalized dietary choices.

– Develops plant-based protein foods positioned within sustainable and personalized dietary choices. Viome – Focuses on microbiome and RNA testing to recommend individualized foods and supplements.

– Focuses on microbiome and RNA testing to recommend individualized foods and supplements. Nestlé – Offers personalized nutrition through subsidiaries and research in infant, medical, and lifestyle nutrition.

– Offers personalized nutrition through subsidiaries and research in infant, medical, and lifestyle nutrition. Bactolac Pharmaceutical – Contract manufacturer specializing in custom dietary supplements and personalized nutrition products.

– Contract manufacturer specializing in custom dietary supplements and personalized nutrition products. Balchem Corporation – Provides specialty nutrients, encapsulated ingredients, and custom solutions for personalized nutrition.

– Provides specialty nutrients, encapsulated ingredients, and custom solutions for personalized nutrition. Growth Nutrition – Produces customizable sports nutrition and supplement products tailored to consumer needs.

– Produces customizable sports nutrition and supplement products tailored to consumer needs. Holly Health Ltd – A digital health company using behavioral science to create personalized wellness and nutrition coaching.

– A digital health company using behavioral science to create personalized wellness and nutrition coaching. Nutrisense – Uses continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to personalize diet and metabolic health programs.

– Uses continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to personalize diet and metabolic health programs. Salvo Health – Focuses on digital, personalized gut health programs integrating nutrition and lifestyle support.

– Focuses on digital, personalized gut health programs integrating nutrition and lifestyle support. Summer Health – Provides personalized pediatric health and nutrition guidance via telehealth and AI-driven tools.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Active Measurement

Standard Measurement

By Application

Standard Supplements

Disease based

By End -Use

Direct to consumer

Wellness & Fitness Centers

Hospitals &Clinics



By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Other



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5495

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies |

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Coffee Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/coffee-market

➡️Hot Drinks Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/hot-drinks-market

➡️Yogurt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/yogurt-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Food Additives Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/food-additives-market

➡️Baking Ingredients Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/baking-ingredients-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Dairy Processing Equipment Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dairy-processing-equipment-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Organic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/organic-food-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dietary-supplements-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Frozen Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-food-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market