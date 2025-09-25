Minitab and the Spanish Association for Quality Create a Strategic Alliance to Provide Data-Driven Solutions and Continuous Quality Improvement to Spanish Companies

MADRID, SPAIN, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the global leader in data collection, preparation, statistical analysis, predictive analytics, and process performance improvement, and the Spanish Association for Quality (AEC), a benchmark organization in promoting business excellence, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening the global competitiveness of industries across Spain through the intelligent use of data, a culture of quality, and sustainable innovation.

The collaboration between Minitab and AEC reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to transform Spanish industries by leveraging the power of data analysis to gain insights, improve performance, and deliver high-quality products and services with a value-driven approach.

As a preferred partner of the quality and operations communities, Minitab joins AEC to accelerate the adoption of best practices and advanced solutions that enable professionals and companies to make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive meaningful innovation.

A forward-looking strategic collaboration

The agreement will be developed around three main pillars:

Shared knowledge & expertise : facilitating the continuous exchange of experiences, success stories, and lessons learned among industry experts, fostering a culture of evidence-based improvement.

: facilitating the continuous exchange of experiences, success stories, and lessons learned among industry experts, fostering a culture of evidence-based improvement. Training and awareness : organizing joint activities such as events, webinars, and training sessions focused on highlighting the strategic role of data analysis in transforming processes, products, and services.

: organizing joint activities such as events, webinars, and training sessions focused on highlighting the strategic role of data analysis in transforming processes, products, and services. Boosting competitiveness: supporting AEC’s initiatives aimed at improving the productivity, sustainability, and innovation capacity of Spanish companies through practical solutions that connect data with high-impact decision-making.

In addition, the alliance aims to expand access to key technologies essential for meeting the new quality standards in industry, including data consumption standardization and automation, real-time analytics, scenario simulation, and advanced predictive analysis—fundamental pillars for modern, agile, and results-oriented management.

“Minitab’s ecosystem of data-driven solutions will provide Spanish companies with the capabilities and training necessary to accelerate continuous improvement, enhance quality, and drive digital transformation. Together with AEC, we will help organizations turn data into actionable insights that will power Spain’s next wave of industrial renewal."

— Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab

“This alliance with AEC represents an important step in our mission to democratize the use of data analysis at all organizational levels. Together, we aim to empower Spanish professionals to lead the transformation of their industries through quality, innovation, and value creation.”

— Paul Abi-Chahine, Regional Director EMEA South, Minitab

“Having Minitab as a strategic partner will allow us to provide our community with new capabilities to face the challenges of an increasingly complex environment. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to quality as a lever for competitiveness and innovation.”

— D. Avelino Brito Marquina, Director General, Spanish Association for Quality

About Minitab

For over 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems, and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and continuous process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use the Minitab Solution Center™, Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Predictive Analytics, Minitab Model Ops®, Minitab Connect®, Real-Time SPC™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage®, Minitab Simul8™, and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytics experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster, and more accurate decisions. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence. To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

About the Spanish Association for Quality (AEC)

The AEC is a benchmark organization in Spain for promoting quality, innovation, and excellence in management. It brings together thousands of professionals and organizations committed to sustainable development, continuous improvement, and transforming the Spanish business model from a value-driven perspective.