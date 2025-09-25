Jabra and Huddly® Partner to Bring Plug-and-Play Simplicity to Large Meeting Rooms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, a global leader in professional audio and video solutions, today announced an industry-first collaboration with Huddly, the Norwegian video technology company. With complementary product portfolios the two Scandinavian brands will work together to bring a unified solution to market—designed to solve key challenges for large meeting spaces, particularly on Android systems. Because both companies already offer mature, field-tested technologies, the collaboration enables a faster path to market, helping customers access complete solutions without delay or complexity.

This new collaboration is built on a shared ambition: to deliver scalable, plug-and-play solutions that simplify deployment across any meeting room size. Jabra offers integrated audio and video solutions for small and medium-sized meeting rooms, designed for straightforward deployment and reliable performance. Huddly brings Huddly Crew™, the multi-camera technology built for larger meeting spaces, using AI to automate speaker tracking and adjust framing automatically and in real time. By combining Jabra and Huddly technology, organizations will now have access to a comprehensive package that extends coverage and performance into larger, more complex rooms.

"We are launching into a rapidly expanding market for intelligent meetings with untapped potential across large rooms,” says Holger Reisinger, SVP for Video Solutions at Jabra. “This collaboration addresses a real need in the market and allows us to combine our strengths to support secure MDEP-based systems and large meeting spaces, with the clear goal of delivering integrated solutions to customers around the world.”

Why This Partnership Matters

Customers are increasingly looking for a single, scalable solution that covers all meeting spaces without added complexity. Large and multi-purpose training rooms, particularly on Android-based systems, have historically required additional configuration or workarounds. This partnership removes that barrier by delivering:

End-to-end compatibility across Android, Windows and BYOD environments

Integrated AI-powered multi-camera video with automated speaker tracking and framing

Professional audio from Jabra, including extension audio

Simple, cable-based setup with no programming or manual configuration required

Strengthened security with the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)

Seamless integration enables scalable systems for rooms of all sizes, creating one complete package with full product and service support via Jabra+

Through this partnership, Huddly’s video technology will be available for Android-based meeting room systems as part of the Jabra ecosystem.

Delivering at scale

Jabra continues to support small and medium room solutions through its established PanaCast and Speak product lines. The collaboration with Huddly is focused specifically on large rooms, where greater video coverage and audio flexibility are essential. The joint solution is built to scale, enabling businesses to extend consistent performance and simplified deployment across even the most complex meeting environments.

“At Huddly, we are excited to collaborate with Jabra to bring Huddly Crew, our AI-driven multi-camera technology to Android-based systems for large meeting rooms,” says Fraser Park, Chief Commercial Officer at Huddly. “This partnership enables us to extend the simplicity and flexibility that customers value into more complex spaces, ensuring consistent, high-quality video and audio experiences across all room types.”

Looking ahead

The Jabra and Huddly partnership will be rolled out globally in phases, with full integration targeted for early 2026. At launch, customers will have a fully integrated Android solution designed to give the ultimate experience in large spaces. Both companies are aligned on delivering consistent product support, simplified installation and a seamless meeting experience across all room sizes.

About Huddly

Disruptive innovation is our heartbeat at Huddly. We're committed to pushing technology and challenging the status quo in order to empower human collaboration. Combining our industry-leading expertise in artificial intelligence, software, hardware, and UX, we craft intelligent camera systems that enable inclusive and productive teamwork. Huddly cameras are designed to provide high-quality, AI-powered video meetings on major platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. With upgradable software, durable hardware, and engaging user experiences, they are the ideal choice for organizations seeking future-proof, scalable, and sustainable solutions. www.huddly.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for call centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2025 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group.

