Enterprise Ventures Corporation Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Johnstown, PA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is proud to announce its 25th anniversary of delivering advanced technology and high-quality products to the industrial base and our nation’s warfighters. Established in 2000 as the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), EVC has consistently supported national security and warfighter missions through its innovative work.

Over the past 25 years, a major milestone has been our work on the Carriage, Stream, Tow, and Recovery System (CSTRS) program, a vital launch and handling system for the U.S. Navy. The program began in 1999 when the U.S. Navy needed a solution for transitioning its mine countermeasure missions to a smaller helicopter. CTC provided fresh ideas and unparalleled materials expertise, supporting the program from initial design and qualification testing to full production. Building on CTC’s research and development, EVC became the original equipment manufacturer of CSTRS, and today, EVC continues to provide comprehensive sustainment support, and with the Navy planning to use the MH-60 helicopter for the next decade and beyond, the CSTRS program is set to extend over a similar timeframe.

Beyond CSTRS, EVC has expanded its capabilities in its manufacturing and sustainment, coatings, and software divisions:

EVC continues to focus on its specialized tools that improve maintainability, reduce repair costs, and minimize maintenance-induced damage. Key products include the Bridge Tool Deluxe Kit (BTDK) for H-60/S-70 helicopters, the Skive Tool Kit for removing stealth materials, and a variety of Shipbuilding Tools such as the Edge Prep Tool and Pipe Cutting and Bevel Tool Kit. These tools improve quality and lower labor costs across the aviation and shipbuilding sectors.

EVC is a leader in advanced coating technologies, offering expertise from formulation to full-scale production. The company designs custom materials for diverse environments and engineers products like its TALON®/CARC-E and CARC-L coatings to support signature management and chemical agent resistance. EVC launched a new initiative by partnering with Akita Innovations on a Defense Threat Reduction Agency project to scale up a waterless decontamination fluid for military equipment, which will improve warfighter safety and operational efficiency in contaminated environments.

In our software division, we offered AGIS, a tool designed to securely transfer data across multiple domains. After a successful 10-year run supporting the national security community, the AGIS product is set to retire at the end of FY25.

“Our continued success is driven by our exceptional workforce, whose dedication earned us the 'Best Places to Work in PA' award,” said EVC President Ed Peretin. “To our employees, board members, clients, and suppliers who make our achievements possible, we extend our heartfelt thanks for all you do to help us fulfill our mission.”

Looking ahead, EVC’s new three-year strategic plan builds on the success of its proven products while expanding into new offerings that leverage its existing capabilities. The company recently closed its fiscal year with a three-year run of over 8% growth and looks forward to building on that momentum.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

