Fireflies launches HIPAA-compliant AI assistant to ease clinician burnout and transform healthcare documentation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai, the #1 AI teammate for meetings used by people at 75% of Fortune 500 companies, today announced Fireflies for Healthcare , a HIPAA-compliant documentation solution that gives healthcare providers back over an hour daily by automating clinical notes. Built with small to mid-sized healthcare organizations in mind, the platform delivers specialized medical documentation at 90% less cost than competing solutions.

According to the American Medical Association, nearly half of physicians report experiencing burnout, with 62% citing excessive documentation as the primary driver. Physicians spend an average of 5.8 hours per shift on electronic health records, with an additional 2.7 hours of after-hours work. Fireflies for Healthcare directly addresses this crisis by transforming patient conversations into compliant, structured clinical notes in minutes instead of hours.

"Healthcare providers deserve technology that helps them see more patients, not more paperwork," said Krish Ramineni, CEO and Co-founder of Fireflies.ai. "By delivering HIPAA-compliant documentation with purpose-built clinical tools, we're making enterprise-grade AI accessible to the practices that need it most—all within their existing Fireflies subscription."

Purpose-built for clinical workflows

Fireflies for Healthcare includes specialized templates for SOAP, DAP, BIRP, GIRP, and PIRP documentation formats, along with 15 healthcare-specific AI apps. These apps reference transcripts from patient visits to automatically:

Generate differential diagnoses and track medications

Summarize patient symptoms and social history

Create referral letters and sick notes

Schedule follow-up appointments

Draft patient satisfaction surveys



The solution's Chrome extension enables direct EHR integration without costly vendor APIs, allowing practices to implement Fireflies in days rather than months.

"In healthcare, compliance and accuracy aren't optional," said Karina Lupercio, Vice President of Market Integration & Data at Healthcare Highways. "By introducing Fireflies to our organization, I ensured our teams capture every detail consistently, saving time while strengthening documentation integrity. What began as my personal mission to explore AI notetaking has now become a trusted part of our workflow."

Research from the AMA has shown that AI-powered documentation can reduce administrative burden by up to 60%, saving physicians more than an hour daily once adopted at scale.

Enterprise compliance without enterprise complexity

Fireflies for Healthcare provides HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR compliance out of the box, with 256-bit encryption, private storage options, and auditable documentation. The platform never uses patient data to train AI models, and all conversations are encrypted and time-stamped for compliance audits.

For psychiatric nurse practitioner Jennifer Bowen, DNP, PMHNP-BC, the specialized features have transformed her practice: "So much of my work depends on capturing the nuance of each patient encounter, but documentation can be overwhelming. With Fireflies, I can create structured, compliant notes directly from my sessions in minutes instead of hours, freeing me to focus more of my energy on patient care and less on paperwork."

Immediate availability

Fireflies for Healthcare is available today to all Fireflies customers at no additional cost. While competing medical AI scribes charge anywhere from $100-600 monthly per provider, healthcare organizations can access all clinical features within existing Fireflies plans starting at $10 per provider monthly (billed annually) or through enterprise agreements.

This launch continues Fireflies' strategy of delivering role-specific solutions following the successful release of Fireflies for Finance . The company plans additional industry-specific offerings in the coming months as part of its commitment to recognizing that different professions have unique documentation needs.

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. Serving 20+ million people and 500,000+ organizations, Fireflies has processed over 3 billion meeting minutes with users at 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform seamlessly integrates with 80+ software solutions—from video conferencing to CRMs to project management tools—enabling organizations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire tech stack. Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first, global organization employing 100 people across 20+ countries. For more information, visit fireflies.ai.