Lotto.com™ Celebrates Big Winners in Colorado, Maine, New Jersey, and Oregon During Historic $1.8 Billion Powerball® Jackpot Run

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating a wave of big wins from the second largest jackpot run in lottery history. While the $1.8 billion jackpot captured national headlines, Lotto.com customers across New Jersey, Maine, Colorado, and Oregon took home more than $1 million in big wins, proving that luck can happen at every level. With the nation’s other multi-state game Mega Millions jackpot currently at $474 million, it is a great time for new and existing customers to order their Mega Millions tickets and be a part of another historic jackpot run!

In New Jersey, three customers scored big during the run:

Jacqueline of Ocean County won $150,000. As a Lotto.com customer for about a year, Jacqueline said she plans to use her winnings to pursue her dream of going to law school.

Tom of Bergen County also won $150,000. A loyal customer for more than three years, Tom is putting his winnings toward retiring with his family in Florida.

Julian of Monmouth County won $100,000. After only three draw ticket orders placed in three years of being a Lotto.com customer, Julian plans to use the prize money to bring their family from Colorado to New Jersey to visit.





After a string of major wins in New Jersey, Lotto.com customers in other states also won big during the historic run:

In Maine, Laurie of Cumberland County set a new Lotto.com state record by winning $500,000. Laurie had been a Lotto.com customer for only 15 hours before placing her very first order.

Also in Maine, Donald of Piscataquis County won $100,000, whose winning came from his first order on Lotto.com! He plans to use his winnings for a home renovation!

In Oregon, Torin of Lincoln County won $100,000 after only having a Lotto.com account for 16 hours!

account for 16 hours! In Colorado, Adam took home $100,000 after playing for two years with Lotto.com, further cementing Lotto.com’s growing role in helping customers across the country conveniently access lottery play.





In total, Lotto.com customers scored over $6 million in winnings during this Powerball jackpot run, but their customers weren’t the only big winners! Through Lotto.com ’s Powerball sales alone during the jackpot run, almost $9 million was returned to the state based initiatives lottery sales support, like education, conservation, and public service pensions.

“We are thrilled to see our customers and the causes lotteries support winning big during this historic $1.8 billion Powerball run,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “Stories like these reflect the excitement and accessibility Lotto.com provides to this new and growing demographic of lottery players.”

While the historic Powerball run has hit, Lotto.com continues to give customers the chance to win unforgettable prizes. Lotto.com is offering new customers a free Powerball ticket on the platform using promo code PBJP25, through the end of 2025. (Applicable in all Lotto.com states, excluding New York - Service fees applied).

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states - Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states in the near future.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

(Service Fees Apply. New Customers only. Not applicable in New York. Expires 12/31/25 11:59 pm EST) See Full Terms Here .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 3.7 million customers and has created 11 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com pioneered the electronic delivery of official lottery paper-based scratch tickets, currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

