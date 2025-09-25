Salem Media Group Promotes Linnae Young and Jamie Cohen to Senior Leadership Roles

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) today announced two key promotions that underscore the company’s continued digital growth and dedication to advancing leaders from within its ranks.

Linnae Young has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. A 27-year veteran of Salem, Young has held numerous leadership roles, beginning with Salem Media Reps (SMR) where she led the sales team. Later, she served as Vice President for Salem’s West Region radio markets, and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Revenue Development and West Markets Broadcast Operations.

“Linnae is a proven builder of teams and revenue streams,” said Salem Media CEO Dave Santrella. For nearly three decades she has delivered results across every part of Salem’s business, and she has the rare ability to connect vision with execution. As we move into a ‘One World’ selling environment, Linnae is exactly the leader we need to unlock new opportunities across all of our platforms and deepen our service to advertisers. Her leadership will be central to accelerating Salem’s growth.”

Jamie Cohen has been promoted to Chief Digital Officer, a newly created role designed to unify and oversee all digital operations across Salem Media. Cohen joined Salem more than seven years ago to launch Salem Surround, the company’s in-house digital marketing agency, and later served as Senior Vice President of Broadcast Digital.

“Jamie has been one of the key architects of Salem’s digital transformation. In just seven years, he took a $6 million business and scaled it to over $40 million—proof of both his vision and his execution. This new role gives him the mandate to break down silos and unify all of Salem’s digital assets under one strategy. With Jamie at the helm, Salem is positioned not just to compete in the digital marketplace, but to lead as a fully integrated media company.”

Santrella emphasized that the promotions highlight Salem’s long-standing commitment to talent development. “These promotions reflect more than individual achievement—they represent the future of Salem Media. By elevating leaders like Linnae and Jamie, we are reinforcing our commitment to growth, innovation, and advancing talent from within. This is how we honor Salem’s legacy while positioning ourselves to thrive in the next chapter of media.”

Salem Media congratulates Linnae Young and Jamie Cohen on their well-deserved promotions and looks forward to the continued growth and innovation they will deliver in their new roles.

