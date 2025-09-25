Parler Condemns California's SB 771 as Blatant Assault on Free Speech; Urges Governor Newsom to Veto Censorship Bill

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parler, the leading independent social media platform dedicated to free expression, today issued a fierce rebuke of California's Senate Bill 771 (SB 771), labeling it a dangerous overreach that threatens to impose government-mandated censorship on online platforms nationwide. The bill, advancing toward Governor Gavin Newsom's desk, would empower unelected bureaucrats to fine social media companies up to $1 million per violation for algorithmic "promotions" of content deemed to infringe on vague "civil rights" standards, effectively silencing opposition voices under the guise of equity and safety.

"SB 771 isn't about protecting civil rights, it's California's brazen attempt to export its one-party censorship regime to every corner of the internet," said Elise Pierotti, Senior Vice President of Parler. "This bill hands Sacramento the power to bully platforms into preemptively scrubbing dissent on everything from border security to parental rights. We've seen Big Tech abuse vague 'hate speech' rules to throttle conservatives for years, including shutting down our platform in 2021; now, lawmakers want to make it mandatory with teeth-shattering fines. This must be stopped before it buries the First Amendment."

Parler, which was deplatformed in 2021 by Apple, Google, and AWS for reportedly refusing to enforce establishment speech codes, has rebuilt as a resilient, independent ecosystem free from Big Tech's grip. The company warns that SB 771 would flood courts with bad-faith lawsuits, pressuring platforms to over-censor content on hot-button issues like discrimination, government policies, and election integrity to avoid financial ruin. While the bill's broad language could impact any user, it disproportionately targets opposition to Sacramento's progressive agenda, including conservative commentators and even groups advocating for Palestinian rights who fear it will punish criticism of state violence.

"This is the latest chapter in California's war on open debate, fueled by the same hypocrisy that cries 'authoritarianism' at reforms in Texas or Florida but applauds algorithmic minders here," Pierotti added. "It's corporate-government fusion at its worst, fascism with a coastal polish. Our Founders fought for a marketplace of ideas, not a Ministry of Truth run from the state capitol."

Parler is mobilizing its community to fight back:

Demand a Veto: Californians are urged to contact Governor Newsom immediately at (916) 445-2841 and insist on vetoing SB 771 to preserve innovation and free expression.

Amplify the Call: Users are encouraged to join Parler, share censorship stories, and use #VetoSB771 to build momentum for a parallel web unbound by Big Tech or government overreach.

Support the Fight: Contributions to Parler will fuel expansion of its uncensorable platform, serving as the antidote to bills like SB 771.





"Enough is enough," Pierotti concluded. "This is America, where the only algorithm that counts is the one in our Constitution. Parler stands ready to defend it and we call on all freedom-loving Americans to do the same."

