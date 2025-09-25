PetVivo Animal Health Expands Veterinary Education with New RACE-Approved CE Courses on Osteoarthritis and Regenerative Therapies

On-demand programs deliver clinically relevant science, technical instruction, and case applications in small animal and equine practice

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Animal Health, a subsidiary of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) and a veterinary medical device company pioneering intra-articular and regenerative solutions, announces the launch of three new continuing education (CE) courses for veterinary professionals. Each RACE-approved program (1.0 credit hour) is designed to help veterinarians deepen their expertise in osteoarthritis (OA), joint injection techniques, and regenerative modalities for canine and equine patients.

The courses - developed and delivered by practicing veterinarians with expertise in surgery and rehabilitation - combine current research with practical, case-driven instruction to bridge the gap between emerging science and everyday practice.

Course offerings include:

Advancing Care for Osteoarthritis in Small Animal Practice (Introductory)

Provides an updated overview of OA pathophysiology and the degenerative cascade leading to progressive disease. Reviews multimodal management strategies, with emphasis on the role of intra-articular injections as part of proactive OA care.

Opening the OA Toolbox: Diving Deeper into Joint Injections (Advanced, Small Animal)

Explores the biomechanics of joint instability and its contribution to arthritic change. Covers current treatment modalities, available intra-articular products, and step-by-step instruction for performing joint injections. Discusses proactive vs. reactive use of injections to improve long-term outcomes.

Regenerative Therapies in Equine Practice: Optimizing Outcomes in OA Management

Examines equine OA pathophysiology and key drivers of degenerative joint disease in athletic horses. Reviews the scientific rationale and evidence base for regenerative modalities - including platelet-rich plasma (PRP), mesenchymal stem cells, and biomaterial-based devices such as Spryng® - and discusses integration into multimodal treatment protocols.



“These programs were designed to deliver both a strong scientific foundation and hands-on clinical perspective,” said April Boyce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PetVivo Animal Health. “By combining pathophysiology, therapeutic mechanisms, and case applications, veterinary professionals gain tools to evaluate candidates for regenerative options and implement protocols that move beyond symptomatic relief toward supporting joint health at the source.”

PetVivo Animal Health’s CE initiative reflects a broader commitment to advancing regenerative medicine in veterinary practice. By emphasizing mechanisms of action, disease-modifying potential, and clinical application, these courses aim to prepare practitioners for the growing role of regenerative modalities in OA management.

The courses are open at no cost to veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and allied professionals.

To enroll, visit https://petvivoanimalhealth.thinkific.com/ .

About PetVivo Animal Health

PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), is a veterinary medical device and regenerative therapies company dedicated to improving the lives of animals through innovative solutions for the management of osteoarthritis and other joint-related conditions. The company’s portfolio includes Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device designed to provide long-term joint support, and PrecisePRP™, a convenient, shelf-stable platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product. By focusing on regenerative medicine and intra-articular therapies, PetVivo delivers cutting-edge options that help veterinary professionals support mobility, comfort, and quality of life in their patients.

For more information, visit www.petvivoanimalhealth.com

CONTACT:

April Boyce

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: aboyce@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.