DP World Recognized for Sustainable Foreign Investment Leadership in the Dominican Republic

BOCA CHICA, Dominican Republic, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been recognized as a model company in the Dominican Republic for sustainable foreign investment, underscoring more than two decades of over US$700 million in investments for the nation’s logistics competitiveness, economic development, and community well-being.

The award, presented by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader during the 2025 Recognition of Foreign Investment ceremony hosted by ProDominicana, honored DP World’s achievements in sustainable investment, innovation, and its comprehensive decarbonization strategy.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said, “Receiving this recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to create value for the community beyond operations. The Dominican Republic is becoming one of the most important logistics hubs in the Americas, and we are committed to strengthening its connectivity and competitiveness while creating a workforce and supply chains network that is second to none.”

Long-Term Investments in Growth and Competitiveness

Since beginning operations in the country, DP World has invested more than US$700 million in port and logistics infrastructure, security systems, and risk prevention initiatives. These investments have generated significant economic and social impact while aligning operations with strict environmental standards to drive sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, DP World has announced plans to expand both the Caucedo port terminal and its adjacent economic zone. By 2027, the economic zone will add 220,000 square meters of new capacity, supporting employment growth in Boca Chica and strengthening the Dominican Republic’s role as a leading logistics hub in the Americas.

Advancing Decarbonization and Innovation

As part of its global ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, DP World in the Dominican Republic has already reduced its carbon footprint by 13% since 2022 and is targeting a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Recent sustainability initiatives include:

Deploying 12 new electric internal transfer vehicles, cutting fossil fuel consumption by 4.6%.

Operating 11 electric ship-to-shore cranes that reduce CO2 emissions by 70%, avoiding over 10,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Planning to add four hybrid RTG cranes by 2026, projected to save 8,700 tons of emissions over 10 years.



The company has also integrated augmented virtual reality simulators into operator training programs, reducing fuel consumption and emissions, while reinforcing its leadership in port innovation.

Beyond infrastructure, DP World systematically incorporates the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into its operations, with measurable impact in education, gender equality, clean water, climate action, and sustainable communities.

A Catalyst for Regional Trade

By combining port infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing within a single ecosystem, DP World is positioning the Dominican Republic as a catalyst for regional trade and investment. These efforts support foreign direct investment flows and bolster the country’s standing as a strategic hub in the global supply chain.

