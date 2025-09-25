Dealers Experience Innovation in Action at Canon Summit 2025 in Las Vegas

Melville, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently wrapped up the highly anticipated Canon Summit 2025, held September 23–25 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. This premier event brought together a robust network of top-performing dealers with Canon’s senior leadership for a dynamic, three-day experience centered on the theme of “Innovation in Action.”

Canon Summit offered a comprehensive program of in-depth educational sessions and interactive technology demonstrations aimed at helping Canon’s channel partners strengthen their go-to-market strategies and drive success. At the heart of the event was the Canon Pavilion, an immersive, hands-on showcase spotlighting the company’s latest imaging technologies, software innovations, and strategic business solutions.

The opening session of Canon Summit 2025 featured a special address by Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc., underscoring the unwavering commitment of the entire Canon organization. Sammy’s presence at the event served as a powerful symbol of support, reinforcing Canon’s dedication to collaboration, innovation, and shared success. His remarks set an inspiring tone for the Summit, highlighting the strength of collaboration and the strategic vision driving Canon forward.

A highlight of Canon Summit was the official debut of the full imageFORCE platform—Canon’s newly developed multifunction device lineup designed to address the rapidly evolving demands of today’s business landscape. Attendees were among the first in the United States to explore the full platform through live demos and guided workshops, gaining critical insights into how the imageFORCE line can help streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and deliver innovation tailored to today’s dynamic work environments. This lineup is a perfect fit for corporate offices and key vertical markets where print is critical, reinforcing Canon’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that support productivity and performance.

Additionally, the imageFORCE platform is fully supported by Canon Smart Services, which leverage predictive maintenance, AI and machine learning analytics, and remote diagnostics and data collection, designed to help organizations optimize performance and reduce downtime.

On the second day of the event, attendees had access to dynamic breakout sessions spotlighting Canon’s latest innovations, including cutting-edge solutions in production and large-format printing like the imagePRESS V series and imagePROGRAF TZ printer. The sessions also offered valuable insights into sales and service strategies, along with practical guidance on navigating transactions within government, education, and nonprofit sectors. Additionally, participants were able to explore powerful print and scan solutions such as uniFLOW Online, designed to streamline workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

“Canon Summit is an invaluable event that strengthens our connection with our dealers, providing an opportunity to meet face-to-face, listen to their needs, and gain firsthand insight into what drives their success. These conversations help us tailor our strategies and solutions to better support their growth and deliver on what matters most to them. Canon Summit is designed to equip our dealers with the knowledge, strategies, and personal support that can help drive success in today’s fast-changing market,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The energy and engagement at Canon Summit in Las Vegas reaffirmed the power of our relationships and our shared commitment to innovation and business growth.”

In addition, Canon arranged for prominent celebrity Matt Iseman to give a spirited keynote address to inspire guests and reiterate Canon’s emphasis on innovation, growth and empowerment. Iseman is known for his position as the host of the television program American Ninja Warrior and his involvement in international Strongman competitions. Along with his public persona, Iseman is a licensed physician who is an advocate for those who have rheumatoid arthritis, which he has been living with for more than 20 years. The keynote address focused on entrepreneurialism and helping attendees look inside themselves to find strength, purpose and possibility. In it, Iseman shared his journey of resilience, reinvention and perseverance to inspire the audience to rise above challenges and pursue their highest potential.

Canon Summit 2025 demonstrated Canon’s dedication to empowering its channel partners with the tools, knowledge, and strategic support they need to thrive in an increasingly complex business environment. By investing in education, innovation, and collaborative growth, Canon continues to strengthen the backbone of its dealer network—and reinforce its leadership in the imaging and business solutions market.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainties and the challenges posed by tariffs, Canon remains steadfast in its commitment to invest in meaningful engagement with its channel partners. Rather than taking a passive approach or focusing solely on cost-cutting, Canon recognizes the importance of coming together—now more than ever. The dealer community holds a vital place within the Canon ecosystem, and bringing trusted partners into one room to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of the industry is a testament to the value Canon places on these relationships.

Innovation this bold deserved a spotlight moment. Canon’s presence in Las Vegas was celebrated with an unforgettable activation of images lighting up the Exosphere, the iconic exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas. Take a look at Canon “Innovation in Action” with the groundbreaking new imageFORCE activation on Sphere in Las Vegas during Canon Summit 2025!

