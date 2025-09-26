ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Now Available for Pre-Order in Canada

KEY POINTS

Order now: Pre-orders for ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally start at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 25, 2025, in select regions

Pre-orders for ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally start at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 25, 2025, in select regions Serious gen-on-gen performance: AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme and Z2 A processors offer exceptional gaming experiences and battery life improvements





TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that pre-orders for the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming console devices will begin in select markets at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on September 25, 2025, with pre-orders in other markets coming soon.

Developed in partnership with Xbox, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X offer exceptional ergonomics, a full-screen experience, and other standout features that marry the best of console and PC gaming in a cohesive package.

Launching globally on October 16, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are tailored to match individual playstyles. Pricing is set at an Estimated Retail Price (ERP) for each device:

The ROG Xbox Ally, the essential gaming handheld for the casual player to the avid enthusiast, will be available for C$799.

The ROG Xbox Ally X, the ultimate high-performance handheld gaming device built for the most demanding players, will be available for C$1,299.

Pre-orders are available today in Canada and select regions1. The ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders are available through Amazon, the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, EB Games, London Drugs, Memory Express, Staples, and Walmart, and will be available later at launch at Costco, MDG, the Microsoft Store, Newegg and Visions.

The ROG Xbox Ally X pre-orders are available through the ASUS Store and Best Buy, and later at launch on the Microsoft Store.

The ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor that delivers incredible energy efficiency, while the ROG Xbox Ally X boasts the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor for next-level performance in AAA titles. Both devices offer significant gen-on-gen improvements over the previous ROG Ally, giving gamers the best handheld Windows 11 gaming experiences available.

For more product details please visit ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally.

Order now

Gamers in select regions can pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X from 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on September 25, 2025. With unmatched ergonomics, a full-screen experience familiar to both console and Windows 11 gamers, an aggregated gaming library with access to installed games from leading PC storefronts, and more, these devices offer top-tier gaming performance and flexibility at a competitive price.

As a special launch promotion in Canada, the first 150 customers to pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally X on the ASUS Store will receive a complimentary ROG OMNI figurine2, valued at C$54.99.

Serious gen-on-gen performance

The ROG Xbox Ally X features the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor for a perfect balance of performance and battery life. Combined with software optimizations from Xbox and Windows, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers next-gen handheld performance.

During testing on pre-release hardware, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivered up to 30% performance increase3 in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Doom: The Dark Ages compared to the previous-generation ROG Ally X. The battery endurance of the ROG Xbox Ally X gives it up to twice the battery life when playing Hollow Knight: Silksong4. As for the ROG Xbox Ally, performance is boosted up to 20% in Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded5, and has up to 110% more battery life versus ROG Ally X6. Both the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor and the AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor are primed to take advantage of Radeon’s latest software suite for graphical and performance improvements, including AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR), Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) frame generation, with the latter offering up to 60% better frame rates for improved smoothness. The ROG Xbox Ally X also includes an onboard NPU to ensure it’s ready for AI features in games.

The ROG Xbox Ally series offers the power of Xbox, the craftsmanship of ROG, and the versatility of Windows all in one cohesive device.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG Xbox Ally is now available for pre-orders at C$799 available through Amazon, the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, EB Games, London Drugs, Memory Express, Staples, and Walmart, and will be available later at launch at Costco, MDG, the Microsoft Store, Newegg and Visions.

The ROG Xbox Ally X is now available for pre-orders at C$1,299 through the ASUS Store and Best Buy, and later at launch on the Microsoft Store.

SPECIFICATIONS 7

ROG Xbox Ally X

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control.



ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9



120Hz refresh rate



AMD FreeSync™ Premium (Variable Refresh Rate)



Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®



Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O ports 1 x USB4® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0



1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)



1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 80Wh Color Black Size 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (W x D x H) (11.45” × 4.78” × 2.00”) Weight 715g (1.58 lbs) Includes ROG Xbox Ally X



65W charger



Stand Estimated Retail Price (ERP) C$1,299 Where to buy (pre-orders) ASUS Store



Best Buy



ROG Xbox Ally (2025)

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort.



ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9



120Hz refresh rate



AMD FreeSync™ Premium (Variable Refresh Rate)



Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®



Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 1.4 / Power Delivery 3.0



1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)



1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 60Wh Color White Size 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (W x D x H) (11.45” × 4.78” × 2.00”) Weight 670g (1.48 lbs) Includes ROG Xbox Ally



65W charger



Stand Estimated Retail Price (ERP) C$799 Where to buy (pre-orders) Amazon



ASUS Store



Best Buy



Canada Computers



EB Games London Drugs



Memory Express



Staples



Walmart



About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Pre-orders are available today Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand (ROG Xbox Ally only), Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (ROG Xbox Ally X only), Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

Both ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will also launch on October 16 in Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Indonesia, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Ukraine, with pre-orders starting today.

More pre-order opportunities are coming soon in other markets, including Brazil and China (ROG Xbox Ally X).

2 Offer valid only for customers in Canada. Limited to the first 150 pre-orders of an ROG Xbox Ally X placed through the ASUS Store. Limit one (1) ROG OMNI figurine per customer, while supplies last. ASUS reserves the right to amend or cancel this promotion without prior notice.

3 Tested in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle & Doom: The Dark Ages. Gameplay: 1080p, In-game default setting. Operating mode: Turbo, plugged in (AC) and on battery (DC).

4 Tested in Hollow Knight: Silksong, 720p, FPS limit: 60, In-game graphics: low. Operating mode: Silent. The above comparison data is based on ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA, AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor & 80Wh battery) vs. ROG Ally X (RC72LA, AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor & 80Wh battery).

5 Tested in Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded. Gameplay: 720p, FPS limit: 60, In-game default settings. Operating mode: Performance, plugged in (AC) and on battery (DC)

6 Tested in Hollow Knight: Silksong (720p, FPS limit: 60, in-game graphics: Low; operating mode: Silent) and Forza Horizon 5 (720p, FPS limit: 60, in-game default settings; operating mode: Performance)The above comparison data is based on ROG Xbox Ally (RC73YA, AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A processor & 60Wh battery) vs. ROG Ally (RC71L, AMD Ryzen™ Z1 processor & 40Wh battery).

7 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c096f65e-05c5-4550-bd80-74b6cb61f84f