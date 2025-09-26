For the Second Consecutive Year, Optimove Positioned as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

New York, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH). This marks the second consecutive year Optimove has received Visionary recognition.

Optimove was also positioned in the Gartner companion report, Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Among the eleven companies evaluated, Optimove received:

The second-highest ranking for the Journey and Campaign Execution Use Case with 3.26

Use Case with 3.26 The second-highest ranking for the Real-Time Orchestration Use Case with 3.22

Use Case with 3.22 The third-highest ranking for the Optimization and Prioritization Use Case with 3.18

Use Case with 3.18 The third-highest ranking for the Workflow Innovation Use Case with 2.83

“We consider our positioning in the Visionaries Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs as recognition of our mission to empower marketers to do anything and be everything through Positionless Marketing,” said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. “AI is making the traditional assembly-line approach to marketing obsolete. Positionless Marketing empowers marketers to be independent, agile, and capable of acting instantly. In our opinion, this recognition validates our continued focus on giving marketers unprecedented agency to create, orchestrate, and optimize customer experiences at scale.”



A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report is available here: https://www.optimove.com/resources/downloads/optimove-visionary-leader-in-multichannel-marketing-according-to-gartner.

Optimove's MMH Solution

Optimove’s Multichannel Marketing Hub solution includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate, enabling marketers to independently orchestrate campaigns across channels and adapt strategies in real-time without reliance on technical teams. Its AI-driven decisioning engine continuously tests, refines, and personalizes campaigns to maximize customer growth and measurable impact.



As part of Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform, Optimove's MMH is complemented by Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine, and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.



Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Optimove will expand its agentic AI workflows with autonomous agents for onboarding and content optimization, as well as deeper analytics integrations. These advances build on the platform’s proven agentic foundation, reinforcing Optimove’s leadership in marketing decisioning and orchestration, while empowering marketers with unprecedented speed, independence, and efficiency.



Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Audrey Brosnan, Tia Smart, Julia Multedo, Suzanne Schwartz, Greg Carlucci, Julian Poulter, Matt Moorut, 22 September 2025



Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Tia Smart, Julian Poulter, et al., 23 September 2025



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com.