Wereldhave and Ocean Outdoor announce partnership for new digital media network across 11 Dutch centers

Wereldhave has signed a partnership with Ocean Outdoor Netherlands as its exclusive media partner to install and operate over 150 new digital advertising screens across 11 shopping and Full Service Centers in the Netherlands. Building on their existing collaboration on large-format video walls, Wereldhave selected Ocean Outdoor for its distinctive approach and innovative vision for the project.

The new digital screen network, launching early 2026, will enhance the customer experience while offering tenants, brands and media agencies a high-impact platform to reach millions of consumers.

The partnership is expected to have a positive annualized impact on Wereldhave’s Direct Result Per Share (DRPS) of at least € 0.03.

Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave said: “With nearly 69 million annual visitors, our Dutch centers offer a uniquely valuable national and regional media channel. Partnering with Ocean Outdoor – including their Ocean Labs innovation hub – strengthens our commercial Center Media proposition, creating new opportunities for advertisers seeking greater impact and engagement. We are confident this collaboration will deliver strong results for all stakeholders.”

Focus on growing Mall Income

The partnership with Ocean Outdoor is part of Wereldhave’s broader initiative to realize growth in Mall Income. In 2025, significant growth was already achieved through media and advertising partnerships, tenant promotions, specialty leasing, our service hub The Point, and joint venture management fees - including the recently announced Zoetermeer joint venture. These income streams strengthen the financial performance of our centers and support Wereldhave’s long-term value creation strategy.

About Ocean Outdoor Netherlands

Ocean Outdoor Netherlands is the market leader in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and reaches more than 20 million people daily with 335 screens across 195 locations. As part of the Ocean Outdoor Group – active in the UK, the Netherlands, the Nordics and Germany – it transforms spaces into impactful brand experiences by combining technology, data and creativity, or in other words: The Art of Outdoor. www.oceanoutdoor.nl

