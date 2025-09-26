Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 571 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
18 September 2025Euronext Brussels4 61238.8739.0038.55179 268
 MTF CBOE4 30938.8338.9538.55167 318
 MTF Turquoise76738.8538.9038.6529 798
 MTF Aquis1 05438.8538.9538.6540 948
19 September 2025Euronext Brussels4 73639.3039.5539.15186 125
 MTF CBOE4 44739.3039.5539.15174 767
 MTF Turquoise81139.3439.4539.3031 905
 MTF Aquis1 13139.3139.3539.2044 460
22 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 52139.2739.5039.10216 810
 MTF CBOE4 51139.2639.4039.05177 102
 MTF Turquoise80839.2539.3039.2031 714
 MTF Aquis1 11039.2839.3539.1543 601
23 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 54539.7939.9539.55220 636
 MTF CBOE4 63039.7939.9539.50184 228
 MTF Turquoise77539.7739.9039.5530 822
 MTF Aquis1 09239.7539.9039.5043 407
24 September 2025Euronext Brussels3 85139.8240.0539.50153 347
 MTF CBOE3 56139.8440.0539.50141 870
 MTF Turquoise50039.8439.9539.6519 920
 MTF Aquis80039.8540.0039.6031 880
Total








 54 57139.4040.0538.552 149 926

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 601 shares during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 September 2025138.6038.6038.6039
19 September 202520038.8038.8038.807 760
22 September 202580039.1439.2039.0031 312
23 September 202520039.5039.5039.507 900
24 September 202540039.6039.7039.5015 840
Total1 601   62 851


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 September 20251 20138.8039.0038.6046 599
19 September 20251 00039.3639.4039.2039 360
22 September 202536939.4539.5039.4014 557
23 September 20251 23139.6539.8039.3548 809
24 September 202520040.0040.0040.008 000
Total4 001   157 325

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 445 shares.

On 24 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 787 104 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

