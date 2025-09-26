Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 571 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 18 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 612 38.87 39.00 38.55 179 268 MTF CBOE 4 309 38.83 38.95 38.55 167 318 MTF Turquoise 767 38.85 38.90 38.65 29 798 MTF Aquis 1 054 38.85 38.95 38.65 40 948 19 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 736 39.30 39.55 39.15 186 125 MTF CBOE 4 447 39.30 39.55 39.15 174 767 MTF Turquoise 811 39.34 39.45 39.30 31 905 MTF Aquis 1 131 39.31 39.35 39.20 44 460 22 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 521 39.27 39.50 39.10 216 810 MTF CBOE 4 511 39.26 39.40 39.05 177 102 MTF Turquoise 808 39.25 39.30 39.20 31 714 MTF Aquis 1 110 39.28 39.35 39.15 43 601 23 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 545 39.79 39.95 39.55 220 636 MTF CBOE 4 630 39.79 39.95 39.50 184 228 MTF Turquoise 775 39.77 39.90 39.55 30 822 MTF Aquis 1 092 39.75 39.90 39.50 43 407 24 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 3 851 39.82 40.05 39.50 153 347 MTF CBOE 3 561 39.84 40.05 39.50 141 870 MTF Turquoise 500 39.84 39.95 39.65 19 920 MTF Aquis 800 39.85 40.00 39.60 31 880 Total

















54 571 39.40 40.05 38.55 2 149 926

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 601 shares during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 September 2025 to 24 September 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 September 2025 1 38.60 38.60 38.60 39 19 September 2025 200 38.80 38.80 38.80 7 760 22 September 2025 800 39.14 39.20 39.00 31 312 23 September 2025 200 39.50 39.50 39.50 7 900 24 September 2025 400 39.60 39.70 39.50 15 840 Total 1 601 62 851





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 September 2025 1 201 38.80 39.00 38.60 46 599 19 September 2025 1 000 39.36 39.40 39.20 39 360 22 September 2025 369 39.45 39.50 39.40 14 557 23 September 2025 1 231 39.65 39.80 39.35 48 809 24 September 2025 200 40.00 40.00 40.00 8 000 Total 4 001 157 325

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 445 shares.

On 24 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 787 104 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

