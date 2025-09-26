Reserve Bank of India approves biometric payment authentication technology

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved biometric authentication technology for digital payments, including IDEX's fingerprint payment solutions, through new authentication mechanisms for digital payment transactions directions effective April 2026.

The RBI mandate specifically endorses fingerprint biometric authentication as an approved method for India's digital payment ecosystem, moving beyond traditional SMS-based one-time passwords. This regulatory approval validates IDEX's strategic positioning in the Indian market.

Anders Storbråten, CEO of IDEX Biometrics, highlighted the strategic significance: "The RBI's approval of biometric authentication represents a transformational moment for digital payment security in India. IDEX has been strategically positioned for this regulatory shift, having successfully conducted pilot testing with Indian payment partners. Our technology meets the exact security and privacy requirements outlined in the new guidelines."

The IDEX Pay solution performs biometric authentication directly on the payment card without requiring infrastructure changes to existing merchant terminals. The technology ensures biometric data remains encrypted and stored exclusively on the card, addressing the RBI's enhanced security requirements while maintaining user privacy.

Link to RBI: Search - Official Website of Reserve Bank of India

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on September 26, 2025 at 08:15 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.