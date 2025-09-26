Statkraft and Eviny sell all shares in Nepalese Himal Power Ltd to Butwal Power Company

(Oslo/Bergen 26 September 2025) Statkraft and Eviny have signed an agreement with Nepalese local partner Butwal Power Company (BPC) to sell their 57 and 26 percent shareholdings in Himal Power Limited (HPL). With this transaction, BPC will own 100 percent of the shares in HPL.



HPL owns the 60 MW Khimti I Hydropower Plant which started operations in 2000. This initiative is consistent with Statkraft’s strategy of exiting South Asia and focusing on key markets in Europe and South America.



The construction of the Khimti I Hydropower Plant in Nepal was Statkraft’s first hydropower development outside Norway.



"Statkraft and Eviny are proud of the important contribution the Khimti plant has made to the Nepalese energy system for 25 years, delivering more than 9,000 GWh of energy with an excellent operational record and world class availability. We are very pleased that our long-term partner in Nepal, BPC, will continue operations and that they also consider the HPL employees as highly competent and valued for the continued operation of the plant”, says Tima Iyer Utne, Chair of the HPL Board from Statkraft.



