BloFin, Berachain, and Cointelegraph Power “Whalefield,” TOKEN2049’s Closing Afterparty at Marquee with Headliner DJ BLOND:ISH





ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin Whalefied, the official closing afterparty of TOKEN2049 Week, is set to ignite the city at MARQUEE Singapore, powered by TOKEN2049’s title sponsor BloFin, together with Berachain and Cointelegraph. Held in MARQUEE Singapore, the premier entertainment venue in the heart of Marina Bay, Whalefied is expected to be the most anticipated afterparty of TOKEN 2049 Singapore.

Top Strategic Partners Across the Web3 Ecosystem Unite at Whalefield







The afterparty is presented by BloFin, with the support of exclusive official partners Berachain and Cointelegraph, alongside leading collaborators including BeInCrypto, U.Today, Crypto Banter, AWS, Abstract, Tealstreet, and many others. From chains to leading media outlets and top-tier Web3 projects, Whalefield unites every corner of the ecosystem under one roof. This collective presence cements the Whalefield Afterparty as the premier cultural highlight of TOKEN2049.

DJ BLOND:ISH Headlines Alongside Web3 Leaders

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 2 October

Time: 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Venue: Marquee Singapore, Marina Bay Sands

Marquee Singapore, Marina Bay Sands Registration: https://luma.com/ychgnqwl

(This is an invite-only event. Admission will be strictly limited to guests with an approved ticket.)

At the heart of the celebration is the Whalefield Afterparty, headlined by DJ BLOND:ISH—an internationally renowned DJ, eco-activist, and Web3 innovator. Known as the whale heartbeat of mindful electronic music, BLOND:ISH will deliver a transformative, multisensory performance infused with cutting-edge technology and her signature Whalefield Energy.

The venue also offers one of the most extraordinary nightlife experiences in the world, complete with a full-scale indoor Ferris wheel and a multi-story slide. To make the evening even more memorable, hidden surprises will be prepared throughout the venue, ensuring that every guest enjoys moments of unexpected delight









About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

