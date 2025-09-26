RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-09-26
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln910 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.825 %
Lowest yield0.825 %
Highest accepted yield0.825 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-09-26
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln910 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.845 %
Lowest yield0.845 %
Highest accepted yield0.845 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


