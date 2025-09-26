Amaero Announces Completion of Share Purchase Plan

MCDONALD, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, has completed its non-underwritten share purchase plan (“SPP”) following the close of the SPP offer at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 19 September 2025. This follows Amaero’s successful A$50 million non-underwritten institutional placement which was announced to ASX and successfully completed on Thursday, 21 August 2025 (“Placement”).

A total of approximately A$470,000 was raised under the SPP, with approximately 1,175,000 new fully paid ordinary shares in Amaero (“New Shares”) expected to be issued to participating eligible shareholders on Friday, 26 September 2025 at A$0.40, being the same price paid by investors under the Placement.

New Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing Amaero shares from their date of issue. Proceeds from the SPP will be used to accelerate growth initiatives that had been planned for FY2027 and beyond.

The trading of New Shares issued under the SPP is expected to commence on Monday, 29 September 2025 and holding statements are expected to be despatched to participating eligible shareholders on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.