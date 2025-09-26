EVTOL Aircraft Market to Surpass USD 4B by 2030, Driven by Urban Air Mobility Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global EVTOL aircraft market is valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.65% during the forecast period. The EVTOL aircraft market is witnessing strong momentum as rapid urbanization, congestion in metropolitan cities, and advancements in electric propulsion systems fuel demand for air mobility solutions. Governments and private stakeholders are increasingly investing in infrastructure and certification processes, while aerospace companies are accelerating prototype development to bring safe, sustainable, and cost-efficient air taxis closer to commercialization.

Key Forces Driving the Market

Urban Air Mobility Demand

EVTOL aircraft offer faster, point-to-point travel, with initial adoption expected in megacities where infrastructure stress is most acute.

Technological Advancements in Propulsion and Batteries

Improved electric propulsion systems and higher-density batteries are extending flight ranges and enhancing safety. These innovations are lowering operating costs and making EVTOL aircraft viable for both passenger and cargo applications.

Evolving Certification and Safety Regulations

Regulators are actively developing standards for EVTOL certification, focusing on airworthiness, noise reduction, and safety. While stringent, these frameworks provide clearer pathways for commercial launches, ensuring long-term industry stability.

Rising Investments and Strategic Partnerships

Global aerospace leaders, mobility startups, and investors are pouring resources into EVTOL programs. Partnerships between aircraft manufacturers, battery suppliers, and ride-hailing platforms are accelerating prototype development and infrastructure readiness.

Key Segments

By Lift and Propulsion Architecture

Vector-thrust

Multicopter

Lift-plus-cruise

Tilt-wing/Tilt-rotor

By Range

Less than 50 km

51 to 150 km

Greater than 150 km

By Passenger Capacity

1 to 2 Seats

3 to 6 Seats

More than 6 Seats

By Application

Urban Air Taxi

Air Cargo/Logistics

Military and Government

Medical Evacuation

Tourism and Recreational

Regional Growth Overview

North America: North America is emerging as a leading hub for eVTOL development, with the United States driving certification pathways and infrastructure pilots. Strong aerospace capabilities and partnerships between OEMs, tech firms, and regulators are accelerating progress toward commercial launch.

South America: South America is gradually exploring eVTOL opportunities, with early interest in urban air mobility solutions for megacities such as São Paulo. While investment is still at a nascent stage, the region’s growing urbanization supports long-term adoption.

Europe: Europe is at the forefront of eVTOL adoption, with the EU actively shaping safety and airspace integration regulations. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom host leading manufacturers and test corridors, pushing the market toward early commercialization.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to lead eVTOL deployment, dominated by China, Japan, and South Korea, where strong government backing and advanced aerospace ecosystems are in place. India and Southeast Asia are also emerging as key markets, driven by demand for urban transport solutions.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is positioning itself as a future growth hotspot. Gulf nations are investing in advanced mobility solutions to diversify economies and reduce congestion, while Africa’s large urban centers present potential for long-term eVTOL integration.

Companies Leading the Industry

Airbus SE

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Joby Aviation

Volocopter GmbH

Vertical Aerospace

Beta Technologies

Wisk Aero

