Flexible Endoscopes Market Size to Reach USD 17.19 Billion by 2032 Fueled by Minimally Invasive Procedure Adoption | S&S Insider

According to S&S Insider, the global Flexible Endoscopes Market is estimated at USD 10.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.19 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2025 and 2032. The U.S. market size alone is anticipated to grow from USD 3.33 billion in 2024 to USD 5.24 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.87 %. Market traction is a result of the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, high definition and AI-enabled imaging, and growing application in single-use endoscopes to minimize cross-contamination.





Rates of chronic gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases are rising, increasing the demand for colonoscopies, bronchoscopies and urological procedures. With more than 544 million people globally living with COPD, instruments such as bronchoscopes are important early detection aids. The HD image, NBI and AI-assistant detection have provided significant progress for accuracy of diagnosis and the outcome. A move to outpatient procedures is driving demand for flexible endoscopes, and an increasing adoption of disposable, single-use devices has reduced infection threats and opened up markets worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The gastrointestinal endoscopes segment dominated the flexible endoscopes market share in 2024, with a 54.23% share due to the increasing prevalence of GI conditions, such as colorectal cancer, ulcer, and Crohn's disease. During the forecast period, the laparoscopes segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth, fueled by the global paradigm toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) as an alternative to conventional open surgeries with regard to general, bariatric, and gynecologic procedures.

By Application

The flexible endoscopes market for the gastrointestinal endoscopy segment dominated in 2024 with a 32.14% market share, owing to a high global burden of GI disorders, such as colorectal cancer, ulcers, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The bronchoscopy segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of the bronchoscopy segment, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and infections, such as tuberculosis.

By End-User

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the global market for flexible endoscopes in 2024, with a 66.18% market share, owing to these hospitals' extensive infrastructure, trained staff, and high number of patients lining up for complicated and emergency procedures. ASCs (ambulatory surgery centers) are expected to grow the fastest due to the increasing number of surgeries that may be performed on the same day.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market with a share of 42.08% in 2024, due to an established healthcare infrastructure, increasing procedure volumes and favorable reimbursement policies. The U.S. is followed by Japan due to early adoption of AI-based systems, high screening program awareness and being home to leading market participants.

The second largest market of Europe is expected to have 6.89% CAGR. Germany, France and U.K. are upgrading endoscopy units and promoting preventive healthcare driving procedure demand. Asia Pacific is projected as high growth market owing to expanding health care spending, increasing middle class population and enhanced hospital capabilities in China, India and other ASEAN nations.

Recent News:

September 5, 2024 – Olympus Australia , a global MedTech leader, formally launched "Sapphire," its first standalone flexible endoscope sterilisation centre. Situated in Melbourne, the centre is a central element of the newly launched Olympus On-Demand solution.

, a global MedTech leader, formally launched "Sapphire," its first standalone flexible endoscope sterilisation centre. Situated in Melbourne, the centre is a central element of the newly launched Olympus On-Demand solution. May 2025 – FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe launched the ELUXEO EG-840T therapeutic gastroscope and the narrow-design EG-840TP endoscope throughout Europe. The launches represent the most recent developments under the company's 'WELCOME, FUTURE' initiative and come after the success of the ELUXEO 8000 system, demonstrating FUJIFILM's continued dedication to the development of endoscopic treatment technologies.

