Toobit Expands Regional Leadership in CIS with New Chief Communication Officer





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the appointment of Oleg Polunin, one of its most influential affiliates in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as Chief Communication Officer of Toobit CIS.

Polunin, who has played a key role in Toobit's growth across the CIS, will now lead the company’s communication and engagement strategy in countries including Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. The move underscores Toobit’s commitment to strategic regional leadership and community-driven initiatives.

"It’s an honor to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Toobit in the CIS," said Polunin, Toobit’s newly appointed Chief Communication Officer for the region. "My focus will be on amplifying Toobit’s voice locally, strengthening our community connections, and ensuring that users across these markets have direct access to secure and innovative trading opportunities."

Alongside his new role, Polunin serves as CIS CCO for blockchain venture ICELAB and copy trading platform CryptoCopy, and is Co-founder and Vice President of the anti-scam initiative antiscam.rf. His leadership has earned him wide recognition across the CIS crypto community, including Trader of the Year at the Kazan Crypto Forum.

Earlier this month, Toobit announced its participation as a Business Partner at the Crypto Summit 2025 in Moscow, highlighting the company's active engagement in the CIS market. Under Polunin’s guidance, Toobit plans to expand its regional impact, strengthen partnerships, and deliver seamless trading experiences tailored to local users.

The CIS region continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing markets for cryptocurrency adoption, driven by strong grassroots engagement and increasing demand for reliable digital asset platforms.

This appointment marks another milestone in Toobit’s global strategy, reinforcing its mission to empower users worldwide with secure, transparent, and innovative crypto trading solutions.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

