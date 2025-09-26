Sunrise New Energy Recognized as a Top 11 Global Supplier of Artificial Graphite Anode Materials for Energy Storage and EV Batteries

ZIBO, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading innovator in battery anode materials, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top eleven global suppliers of artificial graphite anode materials, covering both energy storage batteries and electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This recognition reflects Sunrise’s strong growth momentum and continuous advancements in technology and capacity.

After nearly four years of continuous effort, Sunrise has filed 97 domestic and international patents and has been granted 39 patents, including three patents in the U.S., Japan, and South Korea. According to ICC XINLUO Information’s report “2024 Global Artificial Anode Material Market Landscape”, Sunrise ranks among the top eleven worldwide in shipment volume.

A core strength of Sunrise lies in its fully self-operated graphitization process. The Company independently carries out all graphitization steps in-house, ensuring strict quality control, continuous process optimization, and stable supply. At the same time, Sunrise has significantly enhanced automation levels and improved supply chain management efficiency. These initiatives have led to a substantial reduction in production costs and enabled the Company to achieve profitability.

Looking ahead, Sunrise expects that ongoing optimization of production processes, combined with steady capacity expansion, will further drive down production costs. This cost advantage is expected to provide robust support for the Company’s continued revenue growth and sustained profitability in the years to come.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

